Roe v. right

Ever since the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision that would reverse Roe v. Wade appeared, opposition ranks have raged with exaggerated concern and worry.

The average citizen would be forgiven for assuming from all the hooting and hollering that the nation's highest court was declaring the procedure illegal everywhere, and intended to criminalize women who receive an abortion and to jail providers who practice it.

Rather than reacting to incendiary rhetoric, however, a better suggestion would be to forgo the sensationalized soundbites, and take a few minutes to read through the document.

Assuming the draft represents the actual decision (and it may not), all the ruling says is that abortion is not, never was, and should not be a matter of constitutional law.

Justice Samuel Alito simply writes that, like most other statutory subjects that govern daily life, abortion falls into that vast set of issues reserved for the states to legislate and regulate.

His draft is a factual, practical, intellectual, logical and legal narrative of all that was wrong with the Roe decision. Backed with exhaustive data, details and unerring deductive reasoning, it dismantles each and every flimsy excuse for what was nothing short of a raw judicial power grab in 1973.

Abortion was never "deeply rooted in our history and tradition," which is a standard requirement for substantive but unnamed rights under the Due Process Clause. On the contrary, history and tradition show an unequivocal and unanimous hostility to abortion since the nation's founding--it was a crime in every single state.

"By the time of the adoption of the 14th Amendment, three-quarters of the States had made abortion a crime at any stage of pregnancy, and the remaining States would soon follow," Alito wrote.

"Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Zero. None. No state constitutional provision had recognized such a right," he continued. "Until a few years before Roe was handed down, no federal or state court had recognized such a right."

Alito also traces common-law precedent on abortion as homicide all the way back to 13th century treatises. And no fewer than 24 of the draft's 98 pages form an appendix that recounts the statutes criminalizing abortion at all stages of pregnancy in the states existing in 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified.

It makes for sober reading. Abortionists historically faced crushing fines and significant prison sentences--in some cases (Texas, Louisiana and New Hampshire) up to 10 years at hard labor. Missouri's $3,000 maximum fine in 1825 was nearly three times the annual average per capita income.

Taken collectively, the statutes resolutely reject the notion that a right to abortion could ever have been any part of original intent involving substantive due process in that amendment.

Alito lists five factors that "weigh strongly in favor of overruling Roe and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey: the nature of their error, the quality of their reasoning, the 'workability' of the rules they imposed on the country, their disruptive effects on other areas of the law, and the absence of concrete reliance."

The itemized analysis for each factor is methodical and enlightening, and the conclusions are compelling and convincing.

For example, he reminds us that Roe's "elaborate scheme" of special rules for each trimester was "the Court's own brainchild. Neither party advocated the trimester framework."

In other words, the court basically behaved like a nine-member Congress; it wrote up its own rules about abortion and enacted them as law.

Though the Constitution may indeed be a living document, it's still a document with fixed words and phrasing. Allowing unmentioned words to sprout up from nowhere is tantamount to amending it--without following the prescribed process for amendment.

The Roe decision "was remarkably loose in its treatment of the constitutional text," Alito wrote. "It held that the abortion right, which is not mentioned in the Constitution, is part of a right to privacy, which is also not mentioned."

Likewise, judicial prudence, process and precedent for implicit rights is well-established and well-documented. Alito wrote that the Court's reluctance to recognize rights not mentioned in the Constitution is rooted in the sacred separation of powers principle: Doing so "has sometimes led the Court to usurp authority that the Constitution entrusts to the people's elected representatives."

The finer points of all law, and particularly constitutional law, are rational in nature. But opinions around abortion are partisan and political, and many of its most intense principle disagreements are emotional.

With so many divergent viewpoints in so many different localities on the subject (Alito noted that 26 states expressly asked the court in this case to overturn Roe), abortion policies are best addressed "by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting"--in various states as times, circumstances and minds change.

Correcting the "egregiously wrong" Roe ruling on legal grounds has been a long time coming. A guiding quote comes to mind: "The time is always right to do what's right."

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words couldn't be more applicable.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.