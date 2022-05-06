Rogers man accused of killing neighbor’s dog with crossbow

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man who was on probation for shooting a friend who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, is accused of killing his neighbor's dog with a crossbow.

Charles Ferris, 53, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

Ferris admitted to killing the dog when asked by a Benton County sheriff's office deputy whether he was involved in the dog's death, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Charles and Leslie Fontenot reported March 27 to sheriff's office deputies they came home and found their dog dead on the front porch with an arrow in it, according to the affidavit. The couple, who live at 11150 Sheppard Place Road in Rogers, said the blood trail went from their house down Deer Run Lane, according to the affidavit.

The couple has a no-contact order against Ferris, who lives at 21412 Deer Run Lane in Rogers, according to the affidavit.

A deputy later went to Ferris' home and Ferris admitted his involvement in the dog's death.

He said he shot the dog in the face while the animal was behind his shed, according to the affidavit. Ferris said his wife and Christopher Hicks saw him shoot the dog.

Ferris said he first shot the dog with rubber balls, then went in his home to get his crossbow; he added the dog wasn't attacking his two dogs or another person, but didn't retreat and stood its ground, according to the affidavit. Ferris shot the dog, which then ran away bleeding from the mouth, the affidavit states.

Ferris is accused in the affidavit of torturing the dog by shooting the dog in the face and causing intensive and prolonged pain and eventually death.

It's not Ferris' first brush with the law.

A sheriff's office deputy interviewed Ferris on March 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Ferris said he was shot six times -- once in the chest and five times in the back -- while protecting a man he called his "asset," according to court documents.

Ferris later told the deputy Hicks shot him once while he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest; Ferris said he then shot Hicks five times while he was wearing the vest, and none of the rounds penetrated the vest, according to court documents.

Hicks, 39, of Rogers, said Ferris shot him about five times while he was wearing the vest, but Hicks said he refused to shoot Ferris, who then shot himself while wearing the vest, according to court documents. The charge against Hicks was dismissed after Ferris admitted to shooting himself while wearing the vest.

Ferris pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was placed on five years of state-supervised probation. Prosecutors are seeking to revoke his probation.

Ferris is also charged with battery and aggravated assault in connection with threatening a neighbor with a knife. He was arrested in June 2021 and released from jail on $10,000 bond. That case is pending.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Thursday set Ferris' bond at $50,000 cash or corporate surety on the aggravated cruelty arrest, but also ordered Ferris be held without bond in connection with violating probation.

Tyler Hawkins, deputy prosecutor, said Ferris had been arrested for two violent felonies while on probation.

Hawkins said there seem to be some issues between Ferris and some of his neighbors.

Jon Hodoway, a detective with the sheriff's office, said at Thursday's hearing he had been to Ferris' home four times and knew of four other times deputies had been there related to investigations.

Hawkins said he fears someone in the neighborhood will be seriously hurt if Ferris is released from jail.

"This neighborhood is a powder keg," Hawkins said.

Hodoway said he interviewed Joseph Wacaster last week in connection with the animal cruelty investigation and the next day, Wacaster's truck was burned.

Hodoway said Ferris isn't a suspect in the arson investigation, but Hicks was arrested Saturday in connection with arson. He was released from the Benton County Jail on Monday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

Wacaster told Hodoway that Hicks was angry because he believed the truck was on his property, the affidavit states.

Hicks said he didn't leave his home that night, but said he thought the truck was on his property, according to the affidavit.

Hodoway went to Ferris' home and Ferris let him watch video that captured the truck and the front of Hicks' home. The video captured someone leaving Hicks' home and returning, and a short time later flames can be seen coming from the rear of the truck, according to the affidavit.

Hicks later said he went outside to feed his chickens, the affidavit states. He said he was smoking a cigar while walking by the truck and it could have landed in the bed of the truck when he threw the cigar away, according to the affidavit.

Ferris' and Hicks' arraignments are scheduled for June 6 in Green's court.