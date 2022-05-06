ROUGHRIDERS 6, TRAVELERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers managed one run on three hits with an error Wednesday in a loss to the Frisco RoughRiders in front of an announced crowd of 2,801 at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Travs' lone run came in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Matt Scheffler that scored Connor Hoover.

Ezequiel Duran had an RBI double and reached on a run-scoring fielder's choice for Frisco. Blaine Crim had an RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly, while Trey Hair hit a two-run home run, his first of the season.