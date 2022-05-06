Run tell that

The #metoo movement and the resurrection stories in the scripture are about women who are believable witnesses. They bring shocking news to doubtful people. Even though the disciples have no reason not to believe these women who have traveled with them for some time, women, in general, were not believed.

Their witness wasn't even admissible in court under Jewish law. Theirs was a culture of patriarchy where women had no public credibility.

Yet, in the resurrection story, women are the last people to leave the foot of the cross and the first people to be given the good news of the empty tomb, and God chooses Mary Magdalene to preach the very first Easter Sermon.

Early on Easter morning, Mary Magdalene makes a dramatic appearance. She arrives before Peter, John, or any of the other men.

While it was still dark, she and other women made their way to the tomb. Mary and her companions were the first of the followers of Jesus to make the trip.

When Mary arrives at the tomb, she sees that the stone has been removed from the grave (John 20:1 NKJV). This upset her since she assumed that the body had been stolen.

So Mary runs to Peter and John and tells them, "They have taken away the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him" (John 20:2). Notice she calls Jesus "The Lord," and she says to them, "We" don't know where they laid him. In doing so, she identifies herself and the other women as part of the community of Jesus' followers.

In other words, there were more than 12 disciples, and not all were men. As a matter of fact, according to Mark 16:1-2, three women showed up at Jesus' tomb on Easter morning. And because Jesus treated Mary Magdalene with dignity and esteem, never as a second-class citizen, that seems to be the attitude of Peter and John. They take her seriously and respond to her by running to the tomb.

Finally, Jesus commissions Mary to "Go to my brothers and say to them, 'I am ascending unto my father and your father, to my God and your God'" ( John 20:17). In other words, He says to Mary, "run and tell the good news of my resurrection." She runs carrying a message that she has seen the risen savior. She announces to the disciples, "I have seen the Lord" (John 20:18).

Easter is resurrection day. But more than that, Easter is the remembrance of women on a mission. African-American women recognize Mary Magdalene as the first to proclaim the resurrection of Jesus, and they proclaim her as the patron saint of their public voice.

Jarena Lee vindicates her contested call to preach by appealing to Mary Magdalene. She said, "Did not Mary first preach the risen savior."

In defense of her right to speak in public as a woman, antebellum essayist, orator, and political philosopher Maria Stewart asked, "Did not Mary Magdalene first declare the resurrection of Christ from the dead?"

Negro spirituals proclaim that "Mary came a running at the break of the day looking for the savior, tell me where He lay."

But the ultimate story told on Easter Day is the story of a risen savior who didn't come down from the cross because He decided to die to save humanity. He was born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate; He was crucified; He died and was buried.

But on Easter Morning, He got up with all power in His hands. And because he lives, I can face tomorrow. Because He lives, all fear is gone. An empty grave is there to prove our savior lives.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

