Senate panel urged to back ATF nominee

WASHINGTON -- More than 140 former Justice Department officials, including two past attorneys general, are throwing their support behind President Joe Biden's nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ex-officials, who worked for both Democratic and Republican presidents, are urging congressional leaders to quickly confirm Steve Dettelbach to the post. Their endorsement comes on the heels of support from several law enforcement organizations, including the Major County Sheriffs of America.

Dettelbach's nomination comes as the Biden administration and the Justice Department are fighting a surge in violent crime, gun violence and mass shootings that has touched both big cities and rural communities across the nation.

Dettelbach is a former federal prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009-2016 and has run in the past for attorney general of Ohio.

He worked in several other positions in the Justice Department and was involved in the prosecution of a man who firebombed an Ohio courthouse. He also served as chairman of the civil rights subcommittee of the attorney general's advisory committee under former attorneys general Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

"With the surge in gun crime across our country in recent years, it is all the more important to have confirmed leadership at the helm of the ATF who will help keep our communities safe by taking gun traffickers and other violent criminals off our streets," said a letter by the more than 140 former Justice Department officials, dated Wednesday.

The letter -- to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the panel's top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa -- is signed by Holder and Lynch, along with several other prominent former Justice Department officials. Those include former deputy attorneys general Rod Rosenstein, Sally Yates and James Cole, along with former Sen. Doug Jones.

The ex-officials emphasized Dettelbach's work as a career prosecutor who earned votes from both Democrats and Republicans for his confirmation as U.S. attorney. The signers said he has "conducted himself with the highest level of integrity and character."

Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun control advocate David Chipman, after it stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.