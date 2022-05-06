State commission OKs moving Fayetteville marijuana dispensary to Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs is on track to gain its first medical cannabis dispensary after Arkansas regulators' approval of a change of location for an existing dispensary.

The Medical Marijuana Commission on Thursday granted a request from Osage Creek dispensary to move from 3970 Martin Luther King Blvd. in west Fayetteville to 101 E. Van Buren Road in Eureka Springs.

Osage Creek attorney Ray Green told commissioners the business wanted the opportunity to serve patients in Carroll and Madison counties who are currently having to travel for their service.

The change leaves Fayetteville, in Washington County, with two dispensaries, Medical Marijuana Commission spokesman Scott Hardin said in an email. Bentonville, also in Washington County, has two dispensaries as well.

State regulators also approved a request from Purspirit Cannabis Co. dispensary to move from 3390 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville to what will be Osage Creek's former location.

Arkansas has 38 medical marijuana dispensaries. There were 82,128 active medical marijuana ID cards in the state as of April 30, according to the state Department of Health.