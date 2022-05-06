Super Quiz: Earth Science

1. A curved line of colors that appears in the sky when the sun shines while it is raining.

2. What is "Old Faithful"?

3. The atmospheric layer between the troposphere and the mesosphere.

4. A natural depression formed by the undermining or sudden collapse of the land surface.

5. What does the Mohs scale indicate?

6. This is about 24,901 miles (40,075 km).

7. It is the layer of the earth between the crust and the core.

8. Name the three basic types of rock.

9. This type of tide occurs when the difference between high and low tide is least.

ANSWERS

1. Rainbow

2. A geyser

3. Stratosphere

4. Sinkhole

5. The hardness of rock

6. Earth's circumference

7. Mantle

8. Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic

9. Neap tide