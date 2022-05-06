The Southern Fried Podcast: Kathryn Tucker discusses Arkansas’ filmmaking industry

Arkansas Cinema Society executive director Kathryn Tucker joins Rex Nelson on this episode of the Southern Fried podcast.

Tucker, an award-winning film director and Little Rock native, discusses the state of the filmmaking industry in Arkansas. She lays out her vision for the future, which includes incentives to keep talent in the state, as well as fostering the next generation of Arkansas filmmakers.

Tucker also talks about her latest project, “A Good Campaign,” an inside look at her brother, state Sen. Clarke Tucker, during his ultimately unsuccessful 2018 political campaign against U.S. Rep. French Hill.

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, April 27. Some of the events discussed have already happened.