Walton Arts Center offers program to connect Northwest Arkansas schools with arts resources

On the web

More information about Artlook is available at artlookmap.com.

Source: Artlook

FARMINGTON -- A new Walton Arts Center program will connect school districts with local arts organizations and the resources they offer.

Sallie Zazal, director of learning and engagement for the Walton Arts Center, presented information about the Artlook data platform to the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative Board of Directors during its May meeting Thursday. The board consists of superintendents of Northwest Arkansas school districts.

Artlook is a software tool mapping public school information, such as the programs schools offer or would like to offer as well as contact information for an art liaison in each district, according to Zazal. It also maps information about arts organizations and the programs and services they offer. It is already being used in seven regions around the country, she said.

The Walton Arts Center last month partnered with Parliament, a Chicago-based company, to launch Artlook in Benton, Washington and Madison counties, Zazal said.

The project came about because several local arts organizations have great programs they want to get into schools but aren't sure whom to contact, so they continue serving the schools they have already worked with, Zazal said. Artlook makes it easier for large and small arts organizations to find schools that could use their programs and connect, she said.

"The goal with Artlook is to strategically deliver high quality arts experiences to every child, in every grade in every school," she said.

Teachers and administrators can also use the platform to find partner organizations for everything from field trips to student workshops and teacher professional development, Zazal said.

The platform can help match students with workforce opportunities in the arts. For example, the Walton Arts Center is always looking for stagehands, she said.

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest school system in the country, used Artlook to increase the number of schools rated strong or excellent in the arts by 128% over six years, Zazal said. The school system also saw a 27% increase in the number of schools that were staffing an adequate number of arts teachers, a 50% increase in elementary schools providing two hours of arts instruction a week, a 33% increase in spending on arts education and a 97% increase in schools engaged in the creative schools initiative.

Chicago schools were able to increase funding because Artlook makes it easy for arts organizations to show the work they have already done in schools when applying for grants, Zazal said.

The Walton Arts Center has been a great partner for the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, and Artlook is an opportunity to expand that partnership to reach more students, said Bryan Law, cooperative director.

"Not everyone in this room has the opportunity or the resources to do everything we want to do with every student, but with the connection here, there are other resources in Northwest Arkansas that want to reach out to us to help us," Law said.

Many bigger districts have more arts opportunities for students while smaller districts struggle, Zazal said. The program aims to level the playing field. The information drives system level change by allowing decision makers to see where inequities exist, she said.

Walton Arts Center will be working with Parliament in June and July to update the platform with data from the Arkansas Department of Education and local districts, Zazal said. It will be updated year after year so that changes will be apparent over time, she said.

"We are really trying to make access to arts education more equitable," Zazal said.