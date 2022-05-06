Washington County planners OK permit for RV storage business near Tontitown

FAYETTEVILLE -- A permit for an RV storage business near Tontitown was approved Thursday by Washington County planners.

The county's Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit requested for the Schulenbarger RV Storage at 300 Musteen Road.

The project is planned for about 17 acres of land east of Musteen Road that is south of U.S. 412 and just outside the Tontitown city limits.

The property is located within the Tontitown planning area, and the project must be approved by that city along with Washington County.

County planner Blake Chapman told the board the property is also near the proposed route of the Springdale northern bypass, U.S. 612, and nearby property in Tontitown is zoned for commercial and industrial use.

The property now has a single-family residence, some barns and outbuildings.

The facility will consist of three 50-by-223-foot metal buildings for indoor RV storage, a 50-by-223-foot equipment shed, a 20-by-30-foot office building and an outside gravel parking area. Each of the three metal buildings are to park 18 units for a total of 54 indoor storage spaces. The outdoor parking is for 50 spots. Overall, the facility provides space for a total of 104 RV units, according to information from the Washington County Planning Department. The applicant proposes providing some service amenities for customers, such as checking and replenishment of fluids, cleaning of units and winterization.

A traffic study done for the project shows the maximum in or out traffic at 24 units per day.

Chapman said the planning office had received one call from a neighboring property owner and that call was in favor of the permit.

Land in unincorporated Washington County is zoned for agricultural or single-family residential use. All other uses require the property owner to obtain a conditional use permit through the county's planning process. The permits must be approved by the Washington County Planning Board and the Quorum Court.

The Planning Board also approved the preliminary large-scale development plans for the project at Thursday's meeting.

In other business Thursday, the Planning Board approved a replat for lot 11 in the River Ridge South subdivision, a replat for lots 167A and 168A for the Wedington Woods Unit 1 subdivision and a replat for Tract 1 in the Skyview II subdivision.