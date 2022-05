Watson Chapel took home three top-10 finishes Tuesday in the 4A state high school track and field championship meet at Harrison.

Mekhi Brown took fourth place in the discus throw with a toss of 127 feet. Jermiah Crump was sixth in the triple jump at 41 feet, 3 inches, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Tyler Collins, Chry'Shawn Savage, Torren Jackson and Cameron Elliott came in ninth at 46.02 seconds.