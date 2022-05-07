5A STATE TRACK: Lake Hamilton’s Pielemeier makes noise

CLASS 5A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Van Buren

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. El Dorado 112; 2. Mountain Home 105; 3. Jonesboro 73; 4. Beebe 63; 5. Lake Hamilton 49; 6. Russellville 33. 7. (tie) Little Rock Parkview and Vilonia 29; 9. Hot Springs 25; 10. Sylvan Hills 20; 11. Hot Springs Lakeside 19; 12. (tie) Marion and Siloam Springs Schools 18; 14. White Hall 15; 15. Nettleton 14; 16. Benton 13; 17. Greenwood 12; 18. Sheridan 10; 19. Texarkana 9; 20. Greenbrier 8; 21. West Memphis 6; 22. (tie) LR Christian and Van Buren 5; 24. (tie) Maumelle and Searcy 4; 26. Greene County Tech 3; 27. Paragould 1.

100 1. DeAndra Burns Jr., El Dorado, 11.09; 2. Tyjuan Huffman, Beebe, 11.17; 3. Carter McElhany, Greenbrier, 11.20; 4. Aaron Webb, Sheridan, 11.27; 5. Robert Linear, Hot Springs, 11.27; 6. Brock McCoy, Jonesboro, 11.30; 7. Josiah Rainey, Sylvan Hills, 11.33; 8. Quez Waller, El Dorado, 11.49.

200 1. Tyjuan Huffman, Beebe, 22.05; 2. Josiah Rainey, Sylvan Hills, 22.17; 3. DeAndra Burns Jr., El Dorado, 22.25; 4. Aaron Webb, Sheridan, 22.62; 5. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 22.67; 6. Cameron Wallace, LR Parkview, 22.70; 7. Erik Wilson, Jonesboro, 23.23; 8. Quez Waller, El Dorado, 23.52.

400 1. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 49.00; 2. DeAndra Burns Jr., El Dorado, 49.01; 3. Joshua Johnson, LR Parkview, 50.10; 4. John Paul Pickens, Jonesboro, 51.20; 5. Chase Dew, HS Lakeside, 51.24; 6. Jackson Modlin, Benton, 52.18; 7. Arviance LaFlore, Marion, 52.34; 8. Ladamien Davis, Texarkana, 52.43

800 1. River Hardman, Russellville, 1:56.85; 2. Anderson Hodges, Mountain Home, 1:57.12; 3. Joseph Bariola, HS Lakeside, 1:57.92; 4. Julian Carter II, Marion, 1:58.15; 5. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 1:59.20; 6. Bryson Hodges, Mountain Home, 1:59.36; 7. David Wood, LR Christian, 1:59.48; 8. Reece Middleton, Greene County Tech, 2:00.55.

1,600 1. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 4:20.19; 2. Joseph Bariola, HS Lakeside, 4:20.86; 3. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 4:25.07; 4. Zeke McCain, Lake Hamilton, 4:25.75; 5. Bryson Hodges, Mountain Home, 4:32.80; 6. Mason Sciba, Searcy, 4:33.50; 7. Jah Whyte, Maumelle, 4:36.36; 8. Samuel Morales, Benton, 4:37.73.

3,200 1. Evan Armitage, Lake Hamilton, 9:32.97 (meet record; previous mark 9:33.24 by Mickey Detlefsen, Crossett, 1986); 2. Andrew Westphal, Mountain Home, 9:39.67; 3. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 9:41.51; 4. Zeke McCain, Lake Hamilton, 9:48.91; 5. Carter Sykes, Russellville, 9:55.67; 6. Hendrix Hughes, Mountain Home, 9:56.74; 7. Neel Magan, Van Buren, 9:57.41; 8. Franco Verdin, LR Parkview, 9:58.04

110 HURDLES 1. LaMario Island, El Dorado, 15.10; 2. Brody Patterson, Mountain Home, 15.14; 3. Josh Lawrence, Vilonia, 15.29; 4. Mykai Foster. Russellville, 15.64; 5. Matthew Benzing, Vilonia, 15.69; 6. Jamie Morris, Nettleton, 15.90; 7. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 16.15, 8. Alex Elliot, Jonesboro, 16.16.

300 HURDLES 1. Brody Patterson, Mountain Home, 40.44; 2. PJ Dekins, El Dorado, 40.77; 3. LaMario Island, El Dorado, 40.78; 4. Matthew Spencer, Sylvan Hills, 40.96; 5. KJ Word, Nettleton, 42.43; 6. Elijah Clark, Russellville, 42.50; 7. Landon Jackson, Vilonia, 42.70; 8. Matthew Benzing, Vilonia, 42.72.

400 RELAY 1. Jonesboro (Jordan Hicks, Tyrin Ruffin, Brock McCoy, Anthony Clemons), 42.87; 2. Hot Springs, 43.41; 3. West Memphis, 43.64; 4. Beebe, 43.69; 5. LR Parkview, 43.81; 6. White Hall, 43.89; 7. Van Buren, 44.24; 8. Greenbrier, 44.74.

800 RELAY 1. El Dorado (Quez Waller, PJ Dekins, Lance Yarborgh, DeAndra Burns Jr.), 1:27.45; 2. Jonesboro, 1:28.57; 3. LR Parkview, 1:29.45; 4. Marion, 1:31.99; 5. White Hall, 1:32.18; 6. Hot Springs, 1:32.24; 7. Nettleton, 1:32.45; 8. Benton, 1:33.00.

1,600 RELAY 1. Mountain Home (Brody Patterson, Ky Bickford, Bryson Hodges, Anderson Hodges), 3:26.06; 2. Beebe, 3:26.15; 3. Russellville, 3:28.31; 4. Marion, 3:28.88; 5. Sylvan Hills, 3:30.89; 6. Jonesboro, 3:32.37; 7. Siloam Springs, 3:32.52; 8. Vilonia, 3:32.83.

3,200 RELAY 1. Mountain Home (Anderson Hodges, Andrew Westphal, Bryson Hodges, Ky Bickford) 8:00.80 (meet record; previous mark 8:01.66 by Vilonia, 2019); 2. Vilonia, 8:15.59; 3. Lake Hamilton, 8:24.61; 4. Russellville, 8:28.65; 5. Beebe, 8:33.34; 6. LR Christian, 8:38.47; 7. Maumelle, 8:38.83; 8. Greenbrier, 8:39.24.

DISCUS 1. Takoi Steward, El Dorado, 144-4; 2. Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, 143-7; 3. Robert Dover, Mountain Home, 143-7; 4. Jyrin Steward, El Dorado, 142-0; 5. Johnny Nichols, Marion, 136-1; 6. Chase Jessup, Lake Hamilton, 127-5; 7. Grant Gay, Greene County Tech, 126-11; 8. Matt Cooper, Jonesboro, 124-5.

HIGH JUMP 1. Deshawn Roberts, Hot Springs, 6-4; 2. Billy Davis, Texarkana, 6-3; 3. Erik Wilson, Jonesboro, 6-2; 4. Jamie Morris, Nettleton, 6-2; 5. Jeffrey Kamanga, LR Parkview, 6-0; 6. Levi Utchman, Mountain Home, 6-0; 7. Caleb Overstreet, Beebe, 5-10; 8. Robert Armitage, Searcy, 5-10.

LONG JUMP 1. DeAndra Burns Jr., El Dorado, 23-0.5; 2. Kamron Bibby, El Dorado, 22-7.25; 3. Brady Barnett, Mountain Home, 22-4.75; 4. Erik Wilson, Jonesboro, 21-10.75; 5. Jackie Washington, El Dorado, 21-10.5; 6. Jordan Hicks, Jonesboro, 21-4.75; 7. Jeffrey Kamanga, LR Parkview, 21-4.25; 8. Chris Russell, Van Buren, 21-2.

POLE VAULT 1. Garrett Horton, Lake Hamilton, 13-8; 2. Michael Davis, Mountain Home, 13-4; 3. Sutton Manatt, Lake Hamilton, 13-0; 4. Timothy Smith, Vilonia, 12-6; 5. Zach Daugherty, Mountain Home, 12-6; 6. Harrison Herget, Jonesboro, 12-6; 7. Murray Cooper, Jonesboro, 12-6; 8. Ashton Oakes, Paragould, 12-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, 52-10; 2. Zane Manchack, Benton, 48-3.5; 3. Jagger Holmes, Jonesboro, 47-11.75; 4. Jyrin Steward, El Dorado, 47-5.25; 5. Matt Cooper, Jonesboro, 47-0.75; 6. Chase Jessup, Lake Hamilton, 45-8; 7. Johnny Nichols, Marion, 44-4; 8. Connor Goff, Lake Hamilton, 43-1.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 48-1.25 (meet record; previous mark 47-0 by Dominique Reed, Camden Fairview, 2012); 2. Benjamin Redix, White Hall, 45-2.5; 3. Kavon Pointer, Jonesboro, 45-2; 4. Sherman Rester, El Dorado, 45-1.75; 5. Erik Wilson, Jonesboro, 44-11.25; 6. Kamron Bibby, El Dorado, 44-8; 7. LaMario Island, El Dorado, 44-2.75; 8. Clayton Wilbon, LR Parkview, 44-1.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. El Dorado 116; 2. Lake Hamilton 85.5; 3. Vilonia 63.5; 4. Texarkana 59; 5. Beebe 45.5; 6. Jonesboro 43; 7. Russellville 42; 8. Sylvan Hills 38; 9. Mountain Home 22; 10. (tie) Nettleton and Sheridan 21; 12. Benton 20; 13. Greenwood 16; 14. (tie) Van Buren and Maumelle 15; 16. Paragould 13; 17. (tie) White Hall and Hot Springs Lakeside 11; 19. West Memphis 10; 20. Greene County Tech 6.5; 21. (tie) Little Rock Parkview and Little Rock Christian 6; 23. (tie) Searcy, Hot Springs and Marion 5; 26. Batesville 1.

100 1. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 12.46; 2. Brenae Allen, Maumelle, 12.62; 3. Makila Hill, Nettleton, 12.87; 4. MaKyia Venson, Sylvan Hills, 12.97; 5. Tamara Hogan, Searcy, 13.01; 6. Takiria Brown, Jonesboro, 13.08; 7. Leia Patton, Hot Springs, 13.09; 8. Jade Nelson, LR Parkview, 13.14.

200 1. Keniyah Bryant, Texarkana, 26.14; 2. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 26.15; 3. Zyron Brock, El Dorado, 26.58; 4. Sydni Barnum, Maumelle, 26.70; 5. Victoria Hassen, White Hall, 26.77; 6. Joey Babel, Beebe, 26.83; 7. MaKyia Venson, Sylvan Hills, 26.96; 8. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 27.13.

400 1. Keniyah Bryant, Texarkana, 58.60; 2. Sydney Huff, Vilonia, 1:00.76; 3. Joey Babel, Beebe, 1:01.29; 4. Kaci Buck, Vilonia, 1:01.35; 5. Carmen Payne, Jonesboro, 1:01.53; 6. Kylah Demmings, White Hall, 1:01.85; 7. Maggie Dickerson, HS Lakeside, 1:02.45; 8. Ashley Dillman, LR Christian, 1:02.74.

800 1. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 2:20.74; 2. Isabelle Spiller, Vilonia, 2:27.33; 3. Blair Turpen, Lake Hamilton, 2:29.63; 4. Starlyn Edwards, Paragould, 2:30.76; 5. Kaitlynne Elmore, Greenwood, 2:31.24; 6. Ciara Bailey, Beebe, 2:32.79; 7. Savannah Byrd, Jonesboro, 2:36.57; 8. MacKenzie Cronin, Lake Hamilton, 2:37.18.

1,600 1. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 5:11.43; 2. Audrey Herrell, Lake Hamilton, 5:24.66; 3. Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville, 5:28.19; 4. Blair Turpen, Lake Hamilton, 5:33.01; 5. Lani Inman, Lake Hamilton, 5:34.03; 6. Carole Werner, Greenwood, 5:38.21; 7. Maya Hubbard, HS Lakeside, 5:40.63; 8. Mackenzie Epperson, Russellville, 5:46.05

3,200 1. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 11:15.86 (meet record; previous mark 11:17.24 by Melissa Campbell, Harrison, 1987); 2. Jordan Ritenburg, Mountain Home, 11:37.29; 3. Rylee Patterson, Mountain Home, 11:44.91; 4. Audrey Herrell, Lake Hamilton, 11:54.56; 5. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 11:57.08; 6. Lani Inman, Lake Hamilton, 12:15.40; 7. Mackenzie Epperson, Russellville, 12:23.62; 8. Paige Andrews, Greenwood, 12:43.86.

100 HURDLES 1. Tramiral Jackson, West Memphis, 15.57; 2. Breyonna Steward, El Dorado, 15.62; 3. KeeYonece Butler, Texarkana, 15.76; 4. Peyton Henson, Beebe, 16.30; 5. Rebekah Thomas, Benton, 16.46; 6. Jada Young, Vilonia, 17.60; 7. Adrienna Gray, El Dorado, 19.04; 8. Laurel Chafin, Mountain Home, 19.49.

300 HURDLES 1. Peyton Henson, Beebe, 46.57; 2. KeeYonece Butler, Texarkana, 47.37; 3. Paige Lambert, Sylvan Hills, 47.92; 4. Adrienna Gray, El Dorado, 48.49; 5. Ella Gay, Greene County Tech, 49.17; 6. Ava Richardson, Russellville, 49.31; 7. Ty Hourd, Jonesboro, 49.59; 8. Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro, 49.67

400 RELAY 1. El Dorado (Zyron Brock, Asia Caver, Jordan Smith, Breyonna Steward), 49.18; 2. Sylvan Hills, 49.50; 3. Texarkana, 50.15; 4. LR Parkview, 50.51; 5. Jonesboro, 50.64; 6. Hot Springs, 51.14; 7. Maumelle, 51.15; 8. Searcy, 52.02.

800 RELAY 1. El Dorado (Jordan Smith, Breyonna Steward, Carshaila Rozier, Zyron Brock), 1:43.41 (meet record; previous mark 1:44.14 by Crossett, 1988); 2. Beebe, 1:46.71; 3. Jonesboro, 1:47.23; 4. Texarkana, 1:48.54; 5. Vilonia, 1:48.83; 6. Benton, 1:50.07; 7. White Hall, 1:50.09; 8. Lake Hamilton, 1:50.49.

1,600 RELAY 1. Beebe (Riley Ceal, Ciara Bailey, Peyton Henson, Joey Babel), 4:11.10; 2. Vilonia, 4:13.73; 3. Texarkana, 4:14.31; 4. El Dorado, 4:16.49; 5. Lake Hamilton, 4:17.11; 6. Russellville, 4:19.34; 7. Jonesboro, 4:19.56; 8. Mountain Home, 4:23.93.

3,200 RELAY 1. Lake Hamilton (Lani Inman, Audrey Herrell, Blair Turpen, Olivia Pielemeier), 9:42.05 (meet record; previous mark 9:55.39 by Jonesboro, 2019); 2. Russellville, 10:01.68; 3. Mountain Home, 10:05.73; 4. LR Christian Academy, 10:18.31; 5. Vilonia, 10:26.64; 6. Van Buren, 10:31.84; 7. HS Lakeside, 10:32.36; 8. El Dorado, 11:11.03.

DISCUS 1. McKenzie Bowman, Benton, 112-6; 2. McKenzie Smith, Texarkana, 109-10; 3. Zadie Peters, Russellville, 109-9; 4. Donna Douglas, Nettleton, 107-10; 5. La’Stasha Holmes, El Dorado, 104-11; 6. Julie Lieu, Sheridan, 102-9; 7. Addison Barger, Benton, 97-10; 8. Peyton Church, Jonesboro, 97-9.

HIGH JUMP 1. Maylee Leach, Vilonia, 5-7; 2. Carson Defries, Paragould, 5-4; 3. (tie) Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro; Kierra Neal, Marion; and Davin James, El Dorado, 5-4; 6. Kelsey Rieman, Sheridan, 5-2; 7. Miila Chapman, Van Buren, 5-0; 8. (tie) Lexy Heston, Vilonia, and Joey Babel, Beebe, 5-0.

LONG JUMP 1. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 18-9; 2. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 17-8.5; 3. London Ingram, El Dorado, 17-6.75; 4. Breyonna Steward, El Dorado, 17-3.75; 5. Addison Vanriper, Russellville, 17-3; 6. Jordan Smith, El Dorado, 17-0.75; 7. Maylee Leach, Vilonia, 16-6.5; 8. Gracyn Burgett, Van Buren, 16-4.5.

POLE VAULT 1. Sophia Allen, Sheridan, 11-4; 2. Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 11-4; 3. Shayla Praetzel, Lake Hamilton, 10-0; 4. Emilee Bates, HS Lakeside, 9-6; 5. Mia Fortson, Vilonia, 9-0; 6. (tie) Katelyn Dixon, Greene County Tech, and Reagan Carrouth, Lake Hamilton, 8-6; 8. Courtney Mayberry, Sheridan, 8-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Donna Douglas, Nettleton, 43-11 (meet record; previous mark 42-6 by Lashonda Martin, Crossett, 2004); 2. Destiny Thomas, Jonesboro, 38-1; 3. Taleigha Ealy, Russellville, 36-2; 4. Gracie Johnson, Van Buren; 5. Gracie Denton, Vilonia, 34-0; 6. Aiyaunna Owens, Russellville, 33-2.5; 7. Breyonia Jamerson, El Dorado, 32-10; 8. Zharia Childress, Batesville, 32-5.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 39-0.25*; 2. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 36-11; 3. Breyonna Steward, El Dorado, 36-0; 4. Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro, 35-11; 5. Sophia Allen, Sheridan, 34-8.75; 6. Jada Young, Vilonia, 34-8; 7. Kaitlyn Tucker, White Hall, 34-5.5; 8. Evelynn Kinsey, Benton, 33-11.75.

* — performance was wind-aided and won’t be allowed to become state record

VAN BUREN -- Olivia Pielemeier had a good reason to scream as she crossed the finish line for the first time Friday afternoon.

She had just helped Lake Hamilton break the meet record in that event during the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships, and the junior was just getting started. She won all three distance events and capped her day by breaking a 3,200 record that had stood for 45 years.

Pielemeier finished the 3,200 in a time of 11 minutes, 15.86 seconds, surpassing the previous mark of 11:17.24 set by Harrison's Melissa Campbell in 1987. It was the record she wanted the most, when her best times in the 800 and 1,600 were also good enough to set meet records.

"Having to do the four events was tough," Pielemeier said. "The 3,200, for the most part, went just as planned. The first few laps were fine, then some of the other events caught up with me. I was getting tired, but with endurance running it's 100 percent mental.

"I would check the clock every few laps to make sure I was on pace. I also had coach [Brandon] Smith at the 100-meter curve yelling at me. I can hear his voice over everybody else's, so he would tell me if I needed to speed up or slow down. It was a matter of finding that happy place."

Pielemeier teamed with Lani Inman, Audrey Herrell and Blair Turpen to finish the 3,200 relay in 9:42.05, breaking the previous mark of 9:55.39 set by Jonesboro in 2019. She then had winning times of 5:11.43 in the 1,600 and 2:20.74 in the 800 before her record 3,200 run.

Meanwhile, Nettleton's Donna Douglas not only broke the girls shot put record, but she did it in an impressive fashion. The sophomore had a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches on her final attempt and surpassed the previous mark of 42-6 set by Crossett's Lashonda Martin in 2004.

Douglas, whose previous high was 41-2, had actually tied Martin's record throw on her next-to-last attempt before she made her record toss.

"I just listened to what my coach told me about technique and used it," Martin said. "It felt good when it came out of my hand. I thought it was 42-something, and when they said 43-11 that really surprised me.

"Normally, I don't really follow the technique that the coaches tell me to do, but on the last throw I did. I turned my toe in and just followed through with my hips."

A third girls record, the 800 relay, was broken as El Dorado's team of Jordan Smith, Breyonna Steward, Carshaila Rozier and Zyron Brock finished in 1:43.41, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:44.14 by Crossett in 1988. Rozier would have had a record in the triple jump with her leap of 39-0.25, but it was too wind-aided and won't be recognized.

On the boys side, Mountain Home entered the 3,200 relay with a goal of breaking the 8-minute mark and barely fell short. The Bombers' team of Anderson Hodges, Andrew Westphal, Bryson Hodges and Ky Bickford, however, did break a meet record with its time of 8:00.80, edging out the previous mark of 8:01.66 set by Vilonia in 2019.

Beebe's Adrian Carranco broke the triple jump record when he went 48 feet, 1.25 inches -- breaking his previous best by 19 inches and surpassing the previous mark of 47-0 set by Camden Fairview's Dominique Reed in 2012. Lake Hamilton's Evan Armitage then broke the 3,200 with his time of 9:32.37, edging the previous mark of 9:33.24 by Crossett's Mickey Detlefsen in 1986

"I didn't start off too good," Carranco said. "I was only jumping about 44 feet. It was just form and technique, and that's what the triple jump is. It took all three phases of the triple jump, and that's what I focused on and was able to execute.

"The big thing was my step phase, which is the last step you take before you leap into the pit. In my step phase, I was able to get farther out than I did in my previous jumps. Even the other coaches blew up, and definitely something to remember."

El Dorado would make a clean sweep of the team titles. El Dorado's girls compiled 116 points compared to 86.5 for second-place Lake Hamilton and 63.5 for Vilonia. In the boys division, El Dorado edged Mountain Home 112-105 in the final totals, but the Bombers scored 21 points in the final two events to make things close.