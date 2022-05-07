Acuna homers, but Brewers’ hot streak continues

ATLANTA -- Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, Christian Yelich's infield single was the big hit in Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Friday night.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won four in a row and nine of 10.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. opened the fourth with a 450-foot home run to center field -- his first since returning from knee surgery. The momentum of Acuna's big swing forced him to fall in the batter's box before he rose to jog around the bases.

Lauer (3-0) gave up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 2 hits and 3 walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts, giving him 32 in his last three starts. The left-hander has allowed no more than one earned run in four consecutive starts and has a 1.82 ERA.

Dansby Swanson added an eighth-inning home run off Jandel Gustave for Atlanta.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined to allow three hits, including the two home runs.

Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 11th save. Hader, who had been bothered by back spasms, made his first appearance since April 27. Shortstop Willy Adames' throwing error on Marcell Ozuna's grounder with two outs allowed Atlanta's only baserunner of the ninth, Ozzie Albies popped out to end the game.

After hitting 20 home runs in a six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati, the Brewers found different ways to score as they opened a nine-game trip. Milwaukee managed only two infield hits in the big sixth inning, but took advantage of four walks by Collin McHugh (0-1) and Tyler Matzek.

McHugh's walk to Omar Narvaez loaded the bases. Lorenzo Cain beat out a fielder's choice grounder that forced Narvaez at second base, giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Kolten Wong's walk again loaded the bases before Matzek's walk to Adames forced in a run.

Yelich followed with a run-scoring infield single off Tyler Thornburg. Wong scored a second run on the play on Albies' wild throw to second base for an error.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run, first-inning double off Jesse Chavez to center field to drive in Wong and Andrew McCutchen. Chavez, serving as the opener, allowed three hits and two runs in his only inning.

Rookie Spencer Strider pitched four scoreless innings behind Chavez, setting a career high with eight strikeouts.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 1 Merrill Kelly (3-1) came within one out of his first complete game, Daulton Varsho and David Peralta hit home runs in the eighth inning and Arizona beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, TIGERS 2 Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each hit home runs and Luis Garcia struck out nine in seven solid innings as Houston defeated Detroit.

TWINS 2, ATHLETICS 1 Byron Buxton hit his ninth home run of the season and Jose Miranda connected for the first home run of his career, backing another sharp start by rookie Josh Winder (2-0) and sending Minnesota over Oakland. Twins reliever Emilio Pagan escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth inning and sent the A's to their seventh consecutive loss.

WHITE SOX 4, RED SOX 2 Luis Robert hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a rough road stretch by pitching five solid innings to lead Chicago past struggling Boston for its fourth consecutive victory. Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and Jose Abreu each contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions (12-13), who moved a step closer to .500 after an eight-game losing streak last month.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 3, NATIONALS 0 Mike Trout hit a two-run double and Jhonathan Diaz pitched five strong innings in his first start of the season, leading Los Angeles over Washington.





Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) works the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell watches from the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich drives in two runs with a base hit in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer pauses during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. falls to the ground after connecting on a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez follows through on a two-run double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) delivers in the the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

