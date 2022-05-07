Arkansas goes deep to put Auburn away





Faced with a five-run deficit and flustered by base-running mistakes and rare fielding flaws, the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks turned to its old friend the long ball to overtake No. 18 Auburn on Friday.

Kendall Diggs hit a mammoth go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to back up Jace Bohrofen's two-run 430-foot shot in the sixth as the University of Arkansas bombed its way past the Tigers 11-8 at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.

The Razorbacks (35-11, 15-7) maintained a two-game lead over LSU and Texas A&M in the SEC West while pushing their lead to three games over Auburn (31-15, 12-10).

Robert Moore's three-run blast in the eighth inning, his fifth of the season, gave Arkansas nine runs against an Auburn bullpen that did not have the services of closer Blake Burkhalter (hamstring), who has 11 saves.

Meanwhile, Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor (4-0) posted six consecutive outs to blank Auburn in the sixth and seventh as the Razorbacks rallied. The Tigers scraped together a pair of runs off the Alabama native Taylor in the eighth inning, then Brady Tygart recorded the final five outs to notch his eighth save.

Auburn grabbed a 5-0 lead through four innings against Connor Noland, whose streak of consecutive starts of six-plus innings ended at five games, as the Razorbacks played some shoddy defense and failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

"Just a really good job by our team of kind of hanging in there," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "For five innings we didn't look like we were a very good team. We made a lot of mistakes. Defensively, we didn't field very well. Didn't pitch very well. It was all going their way."

According to the SEC Network, this was the first conference game of the season in which both teams led by five-plus runs.

Auburn had home runs by left fielder Brooks Carlson off Noland and shortstop Brody Moore off Ramage, but both of them were solo shots. The Razorbacks' three home runs accounted for seven runs.

Van Horn juggled his lineup, moving Michael Turner to the two hole for the first time, putting the freshman designated hitter Diggs in the five hole and playing the lefty batters Bohrofen and Zack Gregory while sitting righty Chris Lanzilli.

Every Razorback starter scored a run with the exception of leadoff man Cayden Wallace, who went 2 for 5 and drove in a run.

"When they started hitting, that's a couple of games in a row now when another team starts swinging and then we can't keep the ball in the ballpark and kind of give home plate away," Auburn Coach Butch Thompson said on the Auburn Radio Network. "I thought we gave home plate away and there were too many comfort swings there. One of those three-run homers winds up being the difference in the ballgame."

The Razorbacks, trailing 5-0, had a fifth inning rally short-circuited by an obstruction call against Turner for the first out of the inning and taking a run off the board.

Arkansas had already scored once in the inning on a Wallace single that drove in Jalen Battles. Turner singled to load the bases, moments after the umpires missed an interference call on Auburn catcher Nate LaRue. Moore followed with a dribbler to second base on which Auburn's Cole Foster rushed up to glove the ball but had it come out of his hand as he prepared to throw to first, scoring Gregory.

However, second base umpire Jeff Wright ruled Turner, who had taken one chop step toward but behind Foster, had interfered with the fielder. He was ruled out and Gregory was sent back to third base, instead of Arkansas having the bases loaded with no outs and a 5-2 deficit.

"They said he ran at the fielder," Van Horn said during his in-game interview with the SEC Network. "We thought he was just trying to avoid him. Whatever. His judgement."

Van Horn said neither of the interference calls, for which the umpiring crews huddled to discuss, was reviewable.

Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Gregory, but the momentum was lost and Auburn got out of the inning ahead 5-2.

Arkansas' offense in the early innings produced runners but was ultimately frustrated, with a pair of runners thrown out on the bases and four left on base through three innings.

Wallace led off the game with a double but was thrown out at third base on Turner's come-backer to pitcher Mason Barnett.

Turner hit a one-out double in the third inning. Slavens followed with a two-out single through the right side and Auburn right fielder Kason Howell threw Turner out at the plate with room to spare.

Auburn broke through in the third inning after the Tigers loaded the bases on Foster's walk, Blake Rambusch's single, and an Intentional walk to Sonny Dichiara after a passed ball. Bobby Peirce hit a high chopper to shortstop on which Battles threw high off Slavens' glove to allow two runs to score.

The two unearned runs allowed by Noland doubled his season total, following another pair against Texas A&M.

The Tigers jumped on Noland in the fourth. Carlson led off with an opposite-field home run to right, his fourth of the year. Runs also came in on Rambusch's bunt single toward first and Howell's single to make it 5-0. The five runs were the most scored on Noland all season.





Today’s game

NO. 3 ARKANSAS AT NO. 18 AUBURN

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 35-11, 15-7 SEC; Auburn 31-15, 12-10

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.75 ERA); Auburn RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.29)

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Defensive gems for the Razorbacks included CF Braydon Webb’s diving catch on a sinking liner in the seventh, 3B Cayden Wallace’s diving spear of a liner toward the bag and 2B Robert Moore’s sliding stop, twirl and throw to 1B Brady Slavens. … Wallace had a multi-hit game for the seventh weekend in a row. … Auburn LF Brooks Carlson’s fourth-inning home run was his fourth and the second allowed by Connor Noland. … D1 baseball’s latest projection had Arkansas as the No. 9 national seed with a regional featuring 2 seed Dallas Baptist, 3 seed Oklahoma and 4 seed Southeast Missouri State. … The umpiring crew missed a catcher’s interference against Auburn’s Nate LaRue in the fifth inning when Michael Turner’s bat clearly hit LaRue’s glove on a foul ball. Turner reached base anyway on a single to left field. … Arkansas LF Zack Gregory’s HBP in the eighth was his ninth of the year.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Auburn*, 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Auburn*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*SEC game









Arkansas starter Connor Noland delivers a pitch Friday during the No. 3 Razorbacks’ 11-8 victory over the No. 18 Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. Noland went 4 innings, allowing 5 runs — 3 earned — on 6 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. (Auburn Athletics/Grace Schinsing)





