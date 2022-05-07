Bella Vista Farmers Market has successful first week

BELLA VISTA -- After being postponed for a week, the Bella Vista Farmers Market experienced a good turnout of vendors and customers for its opening day April 30.

"It's going really well. We've been really steady today, which is great. We've had a pretty good flow all day," said Samantha Mosher, market manager. She said the market had 25 vendors on opening day, which was more than expected.

"It's been a great turnout," she said.

She added there was a good variety, including farmers, hand-poured candle makers, a lavender farm, local artists, a furniture maker, jam and jelly makers, craftsmen and woodworkers.

Mosher said the market tries to include vendors from a 100-mile radius of Bella Vista, including on the Missouri side. She said the market will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of October.

She also made special mention that she is taking applications for bakers, as the market does not have any this year. She said breads and pies sell really well at the market.

Justin McGinnis of Cave Springs was representing two businesses: Precision Cutlery and the Evergreene Heart.

Precision Cutlery is a mobile knife sharpening, sharpen-while-you-shop service. He said people can bring knives, scissors and garden tools to be sharpened. He has been in the business for seven years.

Evergreene Heart is an eco-friendly candle business McGinnis owns along with his sister, Nicole Greene. They sell candles, wax melts, room sprays and carpet fresheners.

"We strive to be all sustainable," he said, adding there are zero single-use plastics in their products. "It's been a challenge, but it's been rewarding."

All their products are phthalate and paraben free, he said.

Rick Henning of Simplicity Lavender Farm in Washburn, Mo., said his business started in 2018.

"We grow lavender plants and manufacture a whole line of (products)," he said.

He said his products include culinary items, skin care, bath and body, aromatherapy and pet products; however, the most well-known is the bug spray.

Kevin Corey of Centerton was selling poured paint art on canvases, trivets and coasters.

He said he started making art a couple of years ago as a hobby, and then it turned into therapy and then a small business. This was his first time at the Bella Vista Farmers Market, but he has gone to a couple of other nearby markets, he said.

Deb West is a board member with the Bella Vista Business Association, and she was selling raffle tickets for a quilt to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. West said the Bella Vista Business Association tent that she was using will be used to host a member business each week of the farmers market. To reserve a Sunday, members may reach her at debwest64@outlook.com.

Becky Parmelee of Parmelee Homestead Creations in Bella Vista was selling jam, jelly, sauce and salsa. She said she has been canning for almost 30 years but started a small business out of necessity when her husband lost his job during the covid-19 pandemic.

She said customers may go to her website at www.parmeleehomesteadcreations.com to order in advance and pick up at the market.