Bulldogs win; state tourney next

BENTON -- White Hall baseball Coach Shane Harp said he hasn't been using the term "must-win game" with his team. But in reality, the Bulldogs have certainly been in plenty of similar situations this season.

One of those was Friday night at Benton against third-place Lake Hamilton in a game that was shifted to Everett Field because of soggy playing conditions at White Hall. But after they managed to score two early runs in the first inning, the final outcome never appeared to be in doubt as they went on to secure a key 6-2 victory over the Wolves in the final 5A-South Conference game for both teams.

"This conference has been tough all year long, and our kids have found a way to get big hits and make big plays when we needed them." Harp said. "Tonight our guys were able to finish a very important game that we really needed to win."

After opening conference play with a 4-3 record, the Bulldogs have since rallied for nine wins -- including five straight -- to close out conference play, while hanging on to the fourth and final state playoff spot in the process.

The Bulldogs will open the state baseball tournament against Marion on Thursday at Hot Springs Lakeside. Game time is to be determined.

White Hall (14-10, 10-5 in 5A-South) scored first as designated hitter Shane Songer lined a one-out triple over the head of Wolves right fielder Haydn Estrada to plate centerfielder Lucas Grey. When the ensuing relay throw from second baseman Ben Varner skipped past third baseman Jace Joiner, it allowed Songer to continue home for the second run of the contest.

That cushion seemed to be all the offense the Bulldogs would need as junior Ryan Ursery tossed four scoreless innings – finishing with five strikeouts, allowing only four walks and one earned run.

"It was personal for us because we knew how big this game was." Ursery said. "We wanted to get Coach (Harp) back to the playoffs so I tried to go as long as I could, even if I didn't have my best game."

Cade Harp drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and also delivered another run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

While on the mound, junior hurler Aidan Harrell delivered three strong innings in relief of Ursery as he recorded a clutch strikeout of Kohen Manley with runners on in the fifth inning and then halted another late rally by erasing Matthew Carnack a few pitches later to end the inning.

"This senior class has really led us this season." Harp said. "I am proud of the way they have responded all season for us."