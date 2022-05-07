CARDINALS 2, NATURALS 1

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored their lone run Friday in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Michael Massey that scored Maikel Garcia in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when Matt Koperniak hit an RBI single on a 2-2 pitch that scored Nick Dunn. Moises Gomez added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to score Jonah Davis that gave Springfield the lead for good.

The Naturals managed just four hits, coming from Garcia, Nick Loftin, John Rave and Tucker Bradley. Dunn was the only Cardinals player to finish with multiple hits, going 2 for 4, as Springfield finished with six hits as a team.

Reliever Tyler Pike (1-1) earned the pitching victory for Springfield after pitching four hitless innings with four strikeouts. Freddy Pacheco earned his fifth save after striking out two in his only inning of work.

Holden Capps (0-2) took the loss for Northwest Arkansas after allowing Gomez's RBI single in the fifth, 1 of only 2 hits he allowed, with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.