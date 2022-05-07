ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 18, NORTH ALABAMA 9

A nine-run third inning by the University of Central Arkansas blew things open Friday afternoon at Bear Stadium in Conway in the series opener against North Alabama.

Pinch hitter Dylan Cyr extended the Bears' advantage to 15-1 in the fifth with a grand slam -- one of three home runs for UCA (20-23, 14-8 ASUN Conference).

Connor Emmet went 4 for 6 with 4 RBI and 2 runs and leadoff man Kolby Johnson finished 3 for 5 with a triple, 2 RBI and 3 runs.

The Lions scored eight runs over the final three innings, but Tyler Cleveland mostly kept North Alabama (9-33, 2-20) in check, striking out 6 over 6 1/3 innings while allowing 4 runs.