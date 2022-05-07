Christian Alliance awards scholarships

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. awarded four scholarships May 1 during its 25th Baccalaureate Scholarship Program at Breath of Life Church.

The 2022 scholarship recipients were Gerald K. Sampson and Kayle Williams from Watson Chapel High School, and Darius Gaines and Antonio Adams from White Hall High School.

Honorees received between $500 and $1,000 each and plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The scholarships were given in honor of Breath of Life Church pastor, Kerry Price Sr., and deceased former board members Sandra Jones, Ida Jones, and Katherine Powell, according to the release.

During the award ceremony, Constance Castle from the UAPB Office of Recruitment spoke to the students about the university and offered an additional $2,000 to each recipient, which gained a standing ovation.

Jennifer Lee, president and founder of Unified Christian Alliance, who presented awards along with board members. Carl Whimper was master of ceremony. Steven Mays Jr. gave the program purpose. Douglas Allen congratulated and encouraged recipients. Deborah Thomas was the photographer. Tomekia White was in charge of refreshments. Other board members included Joyce Butler, Betty Lagrone, Dexter Lee, Chrishauna Roberts, Jean Holloman, and Kalia Thomas.

Unified Christian Alliance is a nonprofit organization established in 1997 with the purpose of reviving the baccalaureate program among local churches in the region in support of UAPB.

"As a community we understand that for many of our students, scholarships are the main source for covering their educational expenses," a spokesman said in the release read. "Therefore, giving UCA Scholarships now will not only help students immediately, but give them financial and career advantages that will benefit them and our community in the near future."

The scholarship opportunities were available to all students attending Pine Bluff/Jefferson County area schools and meeting the alliance's requirements.

All donations were tax-deductible and used entirely for the scholarship program. There are no deadlines for general community donations or memorial scholarship fund donations. Any amount is appreciated, a spokesman said.

Details: Jennifer Lee at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or (870) 692-0257.