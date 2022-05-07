Cleburne County man accused of sexual extortion sentenced to 2 years in federal prison

A Cleburne County man with a history of sex offenses dating to 2011 and who pleaded guilty in January to extortion was sentenced Friday to spend the next 24 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., who granted an upward variance of six months over the top of the sentencing guideline range of 18 months.

Trent Allen Hackney, 31, of Higden was indicted by a grand jury in April 2021 on extortion and stalking charges after an FBI investigation into a report by an unidentified 21-year-old woman that she had been the victim of a sexual extortion scheme.

According to court records, Hackney is a Level 3 sex offender registered in Cleburne County and is an active parolee assigned to the Cleburne County Probation and Parole Office.

Court records indicated that he was convicted in 2011 of sexual indecency with a child and distributing/ possessing or viewing sexually explicit child material. In 2013, he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sexual solicitation/indecency with a child. He was arrested in September 2020 in Conway on state charges of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Court records indicated that Hackney's next hearing in that case is scheduled for June 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

According to the terms of Hackney's plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to the extortion charge -- which carries a maximum prison term of two years -- in exchange for the government's agreement to drop a charge of stalking, which carries a maximum term of five years in prison.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, calculated by the U.S. Probation Office after completion of a pre-sentencing report, the recommended guideline range for Hackney's offense was 12 to 18 months in prison and one year of supervised release.

Court records showed that Hackney, using social media accounts under four different aliases, stalked the woman and extorted her for sex and money. He was arrested after Lonoke County sheriff's office investigators, using the victim's cellphone to text Hackney, arranged a meeting with him and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Moody noted that despite the dismissal of the stalking count, he could consider the uncharged conduct for the purpose of sentencing.

Hackney's attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked Moody to sentence Hackney to a guideline sentence.

"Based on U.S. sentencing guidelines," Collins said, "the Sentencing Commission has determined that a 12- to 18-month sentence is appropriate."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who prosecuted the case, asked Moody to consider going above the guideline range to the statutory maximum penalty of two years.

"Quite frankly," Bryant said, "that's not enough time but I'm bound by the statutory maximum."

Bryant said Hackney's previous conduct called for a higher than guideline range sentence. She said his previous convictions along with conduct listed in a sex offender assessment indicated that he had left as many as 10 victims in his wake over the past decade.

"When he committed this instant offense he was under criminal justice sentence for three other cases," she said. "The conduct in this case is so calculated and so manipulative that to me it indicates the kind of person that he is. He tricked this woman into giving him money, into having sex with him, it's disgusting and again, two years isn't enough ... but the conduct in this case and his criminal history justify an upward variance to 24 months."

In addition to two years in prison, Moody order Hackney to serve one year of supervised release.