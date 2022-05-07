Club Scrub’s students learn simulator lesson

The Ivy Center for Education's Future Medical Professional/Club Scrub students learned new lessons in a simulation regarding IV therapy and injections, according to a news release.

The featured speaker was Tammaria Murray, clinical services manager at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Family Medical Center at Pine Bluff.

Murray, a registered nurse who also holds a master of science degree, introduced students to the Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arm Simulator.

The simulator duplicates the human condition as closely as modern plastics technology allows. This unit is the simulation of the entire human arm from the shoulder to fingertips. Externally, the skin texture is realistic to touch, and the fingertips have fingerprints.

Murray showed the youth how to conduct complete venous access for IV therapy, phlebotomy, intramuscular and intradermal injections. Venipuncture is a procedure used to obtain blood from a vein. It is also known as a blood draw. Intramuscular injections are used to deliver a medication deep into the muscles. These allow the medication to absorb quickly. An intradermal injection is administered into the dermis, just below the epidermis of the skin. These types of injections are used for sensitivity tests such as TB, allergy and local anesthesia, according to the release.

Along with Murray's explanations and demonstration, she shared a video called "Starting a Peripheral IV Catheter." The video demonstrated how starting a peripheral IV is an essential skill in emergency medicine. (For details, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq8OwFaIQ4I.)

"The opportunity to present to an awesome group of scholars was another highlight of my day," Murray said. "It is always a pleasure working with the Ivy Center for Education's Future Medical Professionals."

During the question and answer session, students asked questions about "Rolling Veins" and the best way to prepare a patient with them. One of the board members asked about the importance of drinking water when going for an appointment to receive blood work.

"There were so many great questions from the scholars and Mrs. Murray was a natural with her responses to them all," said Danielle Harris, Ivy Center Club Scrub Program facilitator.

Mattie Collins is president of the Ivy Center.

"We are indeed grateful to the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation for a grant we received to purchase the Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arm," Collins said. "I am especially enjoying the excitement and feedback from our scholars who plan to become bio-medical engineers."

For more information and how seventh-12th graders may join the Fall 2022-23 program, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com; visit the Ivy Center for Education Facebook page, Instagram or the website at Ivycenterforeducation.com.