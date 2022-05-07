SUN BELT

COASTAL CAROLINA 15, UALR 4

Hayden Arnold was battered in the series opener in Conway, S.C., as Coastal Carolina jumped out to an early 6-0 en route to a win Friday night against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

A two-out double put the Chanticleers up 1-0 and Coastal Carolina (27-15-1, 14-7-1 Sun Belt Conference) added five in the third inning, which included back-to-back runs.

The Trojans sliced the deficit in half with three runs and Canyon McWilliams extended his hitting streak to six games, but UALR (21-20, 9-12) surrendered the next nine runs and stranded seven runners on base, never giving itself a chance to dig its way out.