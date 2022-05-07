Community briefs

County election board to meet Monday

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the election office, 123 S Main St., according to Chairman Mike Adam.

The agenda includes approving the Watson Chapel School District new school zones as approved by the Watson Chapel School Board and public comments (two minutes per speaker) on new business: appointing election officials, including poll workers.

Watson Chapel board to gather

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recognition of Wildcat Warriors, a security update, proposal on the Coleman Intermediate School gym, and executive session, according to a news release.

Neighborhood outreach set May 14

A neighborhood outreach event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Ed Brown Baseball Field, 3098 W. 34th Ave. The event will include free food, games, giveaways and other activities. The sponsors are local churches, pastors and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. May 14 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Master Gardeners’ tour, plant sale set

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present the Luau Spring Demonstration Garden Tour along with a plant sale and fellowship fun day. The event is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. June 4 at their site near the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St., according to a news release.

UAM plans commencement May 13

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) will hold its spring commencement in two ceremonies May 13 in the Steelman Field House at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The doors will open an hour before each ceremony, according to a news release.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Division of General Studies.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the School of Arts and Humanities (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Business, the School of Computer Information Systems and the School of Education (undergraduate and graduate).

Scheduled speakers include UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss; C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III, chair of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees; and Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

The Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award will also be presented.

Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible from the university’s homepage. A clear bag policy is in place for all guests. Details: www.uamont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs, (870) 460-1033.



