Crashes on state roads claim lives of 3 people

Three people were killed and four more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday evening and Friday, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Jordan Childress, 27, of Batesville, was killed shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle, a 2014 Dodge, hydroplaned into oncoming traffic on U.S. 167 in Batesville and struck another vehicle.

A Batesville police officer investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

Cody Glendenning, 29, of Hot Springs, died around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in a collision on Glazypeau Road in Hot Springs National Park.

Glendenning's 2004 Nissan Titan was in the eastbound lane and crossed the centerline, hitting a 1992 Chevrolet S10 driven by Ashton Topham, 18, of Hot Springs Village.

A Garland County deputy coroner pronounced Glendenning dead at the scene, and Topham and William Brown, 18, a passenger in the Chevrolet, were injured and treated at CHI St. Vincent.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was at least partially wet at the time.

Leatrice Strickland, 89, of Pleasant Plains, was killed about 12:40 p.m. Friday when a vehicle in which she was a passenger failed to yield and was hit on U.S. 167 in Pleasant Plains.

Strickland was riding in a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Linda Leslie, 71, of Walls, Miss., when it turned from Arkansas 157 without properly yielding and was hit on the driver's side by a 2020 Cadillac, crashing into a ditch.

Leslie and Gracie Pate, 19, of Judsonia, the driver of the Cadillac, were injured in the wreck.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.