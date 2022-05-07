Marriage Licenses

Terel Harmon, 37, and Lovely Buchanan, 39, both of Little Rock.

Charles Wilks, 33, and Veronia Romero, 38, both of North Little Rock.

La Shaunda Williams, 46, and Kandrick Fluker, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Stacey Wright, 50, and Charlie Lilly, 51, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Hutchins, 27, and Michael White, 28, both of San Antonio, Texas.

James Hudson, 65, and Stephanie Graham, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Cynthia Woodall, 54, of Maumelle, and Howard Stephens, 64, of Little Rock.

Cameron Yelder, 29, and J'Lesia Long, 32, both of Little Rock.

Bryan Bess, 46, and Sharon Daniel, 52, both of Little Rock.

Shelby Arnoldy, 27, and Tanner Mann, 29, both of Dallas, Texas.

Chrystal Lau, 28, and Bradley Stone, 26, both of Little Rock.

Evan Barré, 28, and Lauren Hazard, 27, both of Maumelle.

Tiffany McClendon, 35, and Ronald Jacobs, 57, both of Mabelvale.

Savannah Holman, 26, of Lonoke, and Dylan Huckaby, 27, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-1588 Josie Griffith v. Zac Griffith.

22-1589 Tasha Norwood v. Edward Norwood.

22-1590 Amy Wolmoth v. Kendall Wilmoth.

22-1592 Jason Cox v. Sandy Cox.

22-1593 Roy Perez v. Virginia Reedy.

22-1594 Jennifer Lamb v. David Lamb.

22-1599 Susan Rummel v. Patrick Bomer.

22-1606 Christina Clifton v. Dan Clifton.

22-1607 Linnie Henton v. Demarcus George.

GRANTED

21-2062 Beth Kauppila v. Clayton Kauppila.

21-2991 Trinidad Lemus v. Luis Sanchez.

22-136 Cynthia Pickens v. James Pickens.

22-475 Richard Browning v. Jennifer Browning.

22-504 Meredith Gann v. Kevin Gann.

22-623 Krishina Dela Torre Duarte v. Jose Nieto Verela.

22-705 Vicki Burgess v. John Burgess.

22-853 Alicia Calderon v. Jeremy Calderon.

22-1054 Jessica Smith v. David Smith.