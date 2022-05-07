Fort Smith police arrest 29-year-old man in connected with Thursday morning shooting that left 24-year-old hospitalized





FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Steven Derrick Massey Jr., 29, of Fort Smith is being held at the Sebastian County jail on one count each of first degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, first degree battery and first degree terroristic threatening, as well as a parole violation, according to an online inmate roster. He's being held without bond due to the parole violation and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, wrote in a news release Thursday morning police responded to a shooting at 1:17 a.m. that day stemming from a "rolling disturbance" between several people in at least two vehicles. A man believed to be involved in the incident was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital after getting shot, where he was in critical condition.

Mitchell identified the injured man as Michael Collier, 24, in another news release Thursday evening. Collier was listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the head he suffered in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive.

This shooting is related to "numerous" calls pertaining to gunshots received early Thursday, according to Mitchell.

"It appears the first incident occurred in the 1100 block of North Albert Pike Avenue then moved to the 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue and ended on Marshall Drive where Collier was shot," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the department developed Massey as a suspect in the shooting incident that injured Collier. Detectives found and arrested Massey without incident, and he was booked into the jail after an interview.

Police are working to identify and find more people involved in Thursday's shootings, Mitchell said. Multiple firearms have been seized during the investigation, as well as ammunition. The department asks anyone who has video of these incidents or any information that can help with the investigation to call (479) 709-5000.



