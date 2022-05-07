Forward Fest to feature array of events

The 2022 Forward Fest will feature more than food and live entertainment. A car show, fishing derby, a bake-off and art contest will be among activities in the festival May 14 in various locations throughout Pine Bluff. The festival will culminate with a concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater.

This year's event is free to attend and has been reimagined by organizers as a festival with all-inclusive activities for the entire family, according to a news release.

"Pine Bluff's Forward Fest is cherished by our residents and bolsters tourism, hospitality, food and creative industries," said Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff. "I am thrilled that we can bring iconic music and food to the community, as well as many other fun, family-friendly events."

Forward Fest is made possible by Go Forward Pine Bluff, MK Distributors, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, and the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"This year's event is more than music and food. We have something for everyone," said GFPB Quality of Life Chair Tavante Calhoun. "This is the most inclusive festival we have had."

All festival event winners will be awarded a prize thanks to the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission and MK Distributors.

"This will be a weekend to remember and for all to enjoy," said Calhoun. "Come out and enjoy a day to celebrate the Delta at Forward Fest 2022."

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11 a.m. -- This year's festival includes the Divine 9 Kickball tournament at Townsend Park. Organizers are creating a kickball league and making the tournament an annual event.

11 a.m. -- The Rhythm Rivers Scenes of the South Art Competition will take place in Regional Park, featuring artists of all ages from across the Delta region of Arkansas. Artists will bring completed artwork to the competition by 11 a.m. Judges will select winners at 4 p.m.

1:30 p.m. -- The Oven of the South Bake-off competition will take place in Regional Park, providing opportunities for bakers of all ages to showcase their skills.

2-5 p.m. -- The Forward Fest Car Show returns to Harbor Oaks, located in Regional Park, showcasing the "best of the best" in cars and motorcycles.

Beginning at 6:30 am. -- The Down in the Delta Fishing Derby will take place at Lake Saracen and is open to all ages, with cash prizes being awarded for the winning catches. The opportunity to catch and submit a tag for a cash prize will extend beyond May 14 and is open until all tags are gone. Tags will need to be removed from fish and turned into the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation office during normal business hours to collect cash prizes.

Beginning at 7 a.m. -- There will be an Arkansas River Bass & Catfish Blowout in Regional Park. This two-in-one competition event will have winners in both bass and catfish with cash prizes for winners.

9 a.m. - noon -- For women ages 18 and older who want to learn how to fish, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Fishing 101 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Beginning at 6 p.m. -- To complete the day of celebration, there will be music at the Regional Park Amphitheater. This show will include the PC Band, the Hamiltones, Ana Popovic, Keke Wyatt, and a Grammy Award-winning legend, Bobby Rush, as the headliner.

Vendors featuring specialty items will be present as well as food vendors serving everything from funnel cakes to barbecue. A $5 fee will be enforced for parking and security. Participants are advised to bring lawn chairs for seating.

Details: forwardfestpinebluff.com or goforwardpinebluff.org.