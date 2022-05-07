Friendly Neighbors group raises funds for parks, scholarship in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Members of the Sulphur Springs Friendly Neighbors held a fundraiser April 29 at the Sulphur Springs Community Center.

Guests enjoyed an evening of bingo and were treated to free hot dogs, assorted salads and desserts.

Friendly Neighbors president Anna Lee Janisch was out of town on a mission trip, but vice president Petite Parker thanked everyone for coming and extended special thanks to Shirley Barber for serving as a caller for the bingo games and to Steve Sevak for grilling the hot dogs.

Other Friendly Neighbors officers are Susan Hutcheson, secretary; Rhonda Barnett, treasurer; and J.D. Wells, card chairman.

Donations were accepted, and more than $300 was raised. Proceeds will be used to help fund Sulphur Springs park improvements and provide a scholarship for a Sulphur Springs student.