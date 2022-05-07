Greene found eligible to run for reelection

ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accepted a judge's findings Friday and said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified to run for reelection.

A group of voters filed a complaint with Raffensperger's office saying that Greene should be barred from running for reelection under a seldom-invoked provision of the Fourteenth Amendment having to do with insurrection.

Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot last month held a hearing on the matter and found that Greene was eligible. He then sent his findings to Raffensperger, who was responsible for making the final decision.

Greene has been a staunch Trump ally and has won his endorsement for her reelection bid while continuing to spread unproven claims about the 2020 election being "stolen." Raffensperger, meanwhile, has consistently defended the integrity of the election in Georgia, but is facing a tough primary challenge from Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.

Greene applauded Beaudrot's finding and called the challenge to her eligibility an "unprecedented attack on free speech, on our elections, and on you, the voter."

She added, "This ruling gives me hope that we can win and save our country."

The challenge to Greene's eligibility was filed by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, on behalf of five voters who allege the GOP congresswoman played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. That puts her in violation of a seldom-invoked part of the 14th Amendment having to do with insurrection and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, they argued.

Beaudrot's decision "betrays the fundamental purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment's Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause and gives a pass to political violence as a tool for disrupting and overturning free and fair elections," Free Speech for People said in a statement.

The group said it sent a letter Friday to Raffensperger outlining its arguments and urging him to reject the judge's findings. Either side has 10 days to appeal the decision.

During the recent hearing, she repeated the unfounded claim that widespread fraud led to Trump's loss in the 2020 election. She said she didn't recall various incendiary statements and social media posts attributed to her, and denied ever supporting violence.

Greene acknowledged encouraging a rally to support Trump, but she said she wasn't aware of plans to storm the Capitol or disrupt the electoral count using violence. Greene said she feared for her safety during the riot and used social media posts to encourage people to be safe and stay calm.

The challenge to her eligibility is based on a section of the Fourteenth Amendment that says no one can serve in Congress "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same."

James Bopp, a lawyer for Greene, argued his client engaged in protected political speech and was, herself, a victim of the attack on the Capitol, not a participant.

Greene's "public statements and heated rhetoric" may have contributed to the environment that led to the attack, but they are protected by the First Amendment, Beaudrot wrote.