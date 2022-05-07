Har-Ber defeats league champions

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Har-Ber boys will carry plenty of momentum into next week's Class 6A state tournament.

Yahir Perez scored a goal 3 1/2 minutes into the second half and Har-Ber held on to defeat Fayetteville 1-0 Friday in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Stadium. Both teams now advance to the Class 6A state tournament that begins Thursday in Cabot. Springdale is the defending state champion.

Friday's match was scoreless until Perez used some fancy football to sidestep a Fayetteville defender and blast a hard kick past goalkeeper Harrison Ennis for the only goal of the game.

"(Perez) had energy and he went straight after the defender," Har-Ber coach Cory Butler said. "He's very good offensively and technically."

Perez, a junior defender, said he only had to finish his possession after getting past a Fayetteville player about 10 yards in front of the goal.

"I took the shot and it went in," Perez said. "It feels great to win and we're all happy because we work as a team."

Har-Ber controlled the ball throughout the match and had more opportunities to score. Ennis made a fantastic save on a line-drive shot with just minutes to play to prevent a second goal by the Wildcats. Har-Ber either shot wide or shot too high on a handful of excellent scoring opportunities in each half. But Perez' goal was the only one to get past Ennis, who had been sidelined after suffering a broken nose in a match against Rogers. Ennis wore a plastic face mask that covered the bridge of his nose.

David Barroso earned the shutout in goal for Har-Ber (7-5-2 6A-West) which has won four of its past five games and avenged a 1-0 defeat earlier in conference play to the Bulldogs (10-2-1 6A-West), who had already clinched the conference championship before Friday's rematch.

"Every game is important, realistically, but going into the playoffs and winning our last (conference) game helps the momentum," Butler said. "It gives us a positive attitude and has us looking forward to seeing what we can do in the playoffs."