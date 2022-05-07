Havana hotel explosion kills 22 people





HAVANA -- A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed at least 22 people, including a child, and injured dozens when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.

No tourists were staying at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo Garcia Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

"It has not been a bomb or an attack. It is a tragic accident," President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who visited the site, said in a tweet.

Cuban state TV reported that the blast was caused by a truck that had been supplying natural gas to the hotel, but did not provide details on how the gas ignited.

Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, told reporters that at least 74 people had been injured. Among them were 14 children, according to a tweet from Diaz-Canel's office.

Cuba's national health minister, Jose Angel Portal, estimated that the number could rise as the search continues for people who may be trapped in the rubble of the 19th century structure.

"We are still looking for a large group of people who may be under the rubble," Lt. Col. Noel Silva of the Fire Department said.

A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated. Garcia said five of the students suffered minor injuries.

Police blocked off the area as firefighters and rescue workers toiled inside the wreckage of the hotel about 110 yards from Cuba's Capitol building.

The hotel, owned by the Cuban military's tourism business arm, has been used frequently by visiting celebrities and political figures. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.

Besides the pandemic's impact on Cuba's tourism sector, the country was already struggling with the sanctions imposed by the former U.S. President Donald Trump that have been kept in place the Biden administration.

Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine crimped a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is scheduled to arrive in Havana for a visit late Saturday and Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the visit would still take place.





An emergency crew works in the rubble Friday after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana. The blast, which is thought to have been caused by a natural gas leak, killed several people and injured dozens of others. The luxury hotel was a frequent host for foreign celebrities and political figures visiting the Cuban capital. More photos at arkansasonline.com/57saratoga/. (AP/Ramon Espinosa)











