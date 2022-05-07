H.D. McCarty: Salvation resurrects us daily

Three weeks ago the Christian church celebrated Easter Sunday. Most Christians, I fear, have already forgotten that day and the great lesson the celebration is supposed to teach -- resurrection. We talk much about Christ being raised from the dead 2,000 years ago, but the main message for ourselves seems to be steadily missed. The resurrection that happened to Jesus is supposed to happen to true believers daily -- in the here and now -- to give proof that the worst can't ruin the person who has faith in Jesus. Even the best things we experience are secondary and insignificant to the most that we can find in the presence and power of the Savior.

Scripture says that "the same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead is living in those who have become Christians (Romans 8:11)." An honest question then is why so many professed Christians don't live any differently or better or supernaturally than non-believers. The simple answer is: (1) They think they are Christians but are not, or (2) They are immature baby Christians who are living for self, or (3) They are genuine Christians who messed up and asked forgiveness and strive at doing better. Many church members have grown up in the church, but they have never grown up in Christ. Believe me, I know! I was a pastor for 39 years at the same church and saw attendance of less than 200 my first Sunday to more than 2,000 a Sunday when I retired. All of us fail and must forgive and ask to be forgiven.

Many church people are like I was. I started to attend church when I was 11, but I didn't become a Christian until I was a senior in high school. I knew about Jesus, but I didn't know Jesus personally. Many people I have known in the church are in those two groups.

Those who know only about Jesus have only the church, other people and their own flawed efforts to depend on. Those who know Jesus have found His presence, power and intimacy in a way they never dreamed of. So it has been with me. However, I know and love many folks who have rejected taking that personal step in their lives. I still remember what I said as I prayed my prayer of repentance, sorrow, need and faith:

"Lord Jesus, I don't understand all this life and faith business, but I know I really need to be more than I am. Please forgive me for neglecting You and never asking You to forgive me for all the wrong things I've done and thought. I ask You to come into my life and be my Savior and Lord and make me what You created me to be!"

I was amazed at the immediate change I felt come over me as His Spirit entered my life.

I now realize I experienced a death to life -- resurrection, if you please -- change in my life that has never stopped. My life since 1950 has been a daily and deeper understanding of His gift of resurrection. That word in the Greek is a combination of two words, anastasis. Ana means "again" and stasis is "to stand." Though Jesus had been crucified and buried by His enemies, all those who still sought Him would find Him "standing again," more powerful in their life than ever.

That's the experience of all true Christians in this confused, chaotic and cruel world. No matter the stress, problems and agonies that hit you on earth, the Easter message tells us that they are powerless to keep you from "standing again."

H.D. McCarty pastored one of Fayetteville's largest churches for 39 years, served as the volunteer chaplain of the Razorbacks for 30 years and is a retired pilot and Air Force chaplain. Email him at hdm@venturesforchrist.com.