Israelis hunt for 2 Palestinian suspects in rampage





JERUSALEM -- Israeli security forces took part in a manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead.

The stabbings Thursday, Israel's Independence Day, were the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

Police said they were searching for two suspects, 19 and 20 years old, from the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Several attackers have come from in or around Jenin, and Israeli forces have launched arrest raids that have ignited gunbattles there.

"We will get our hands on the terrorists and their supportive environment, and they will pay the price," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said after huddling with senior security officials late Thursday. Authorities said the attackers fled in a vehicle.

In addition to the three killed in Elad, a town near Tel Aviv, four others were wounded, one of them critically. Police said at least one of the assailants wielded an ax in the attack.

Israeli media identified those killed as Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben Yiftah -- three fathers in their 30s and 40s who together are survived by 16 children.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz extended a closure on the West Bank, imposed ahead of the holiday to prevent Palestinians from entering Israel, to remain in effect until Sunday.

In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the "horrific attack targeting innocent men and women."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who "strongly condemned" the attack in Elad, according to a statement from Lapid's office.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose government administers autonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cooperates with Israel on security, also condemned the attack.

"The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians leads only to more deterioration at a time when all of us try to achieve stability and prevent escalation," the official Wafa news agency quoted him as saying.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack and linked it to violence at the Jerusalem holy site.

"The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque can't go unpunished," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

"The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is a practical translation of what the resistance had warned against."

At least 18 Israelis have been killed in five attacks since March, including another stabbing in southern Israel, two shootings in the Tel Aviv area and a shooting last weekend in a West Bank settlement.

Nearly 30 Palestinians have died in violence -- most of whom had carried out attacks or were involved in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

But an unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed.

Information for this article was contributed by Fares Akram of The Associated Press.





Ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners encircle a man overcome with grief Friday at the funeral for Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol, two of the three people killed Thursday in a stabbing attack in Elad, Israel. Security forces were hunting for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the attack near Tel Aviv. (AP/Ariel Schalit)





