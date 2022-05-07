Police beat: Killing threats lead to arrest, police say

Killing threats lead to arrest, police say

Jacksonville police on Thursday arrested a man who threatened to kill a woman and her child and who had a gun that turned out to be stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Lamontae Cogshell, 31, of Little Rock just before 7 p.m. after they responded to a domestic disturbance and a woman told them that Cogshell had threatened her and her child's lives if she called police, the report said.

Cogshell locked himself into a room and refused to speak with police for a time, but he eventually surrendered, according to the report. A search of the room turned up a loaded .357 Magnum revolver that had been reported stolen by Little Rock police, the report said.

Cogshell has a prior felony conviction and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with three felony counts -- theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a certain person and terroristic threatening. In addition, he faces three misdemeanor charges -- two third-degree domestic battery counts and a count of first-degree interfering with emergency communications.

Stolen gun is cited in arrest of LR man

A Little Rock man was arrested early Friday and charged with a felony after having a stolen gun on him, according to an arrest report.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 5001 W. 29th St. encountered Lawrence Pettus, 29, around 3:30 a.m., the report said. The officers reported spotting the shape of a firearm in Pettus' pocket.

They took the gun and unloaded it, and they discovered that it had been reported stolen, leading them to arrest Pettus, the report said. He is charged with felony theft by receiving.