Man found fatally shot at apartment complex

A 58-year-old man was found shot to death early Friday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers went to the Beech Street Apartments in the 2100 block of Beech Street in reference to someone having been shot. When they arrived, they found a deceased man on the ground between the two buildings of the apartments, according to a news release. The man was later identified by authorities as Clyde Scott of Pine Bluff.

There are no suspects or motives known at this time as the investigation has just begun, according to the news release.

The man's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2096.

The homicide was Pine Bluff's 11th this year.