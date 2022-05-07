



Buckingham Palace on Friday answered one of the biggest questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, saying that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public June 2. That appearance is a centerpiece moment of many royal celebrations, with the royal family smiling and waving to fans at home and millions watching on television around the world. But the buildup to the ceremonies marking Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne has been dogged by questions about whether Andrew, Harry and Meghan would be in such a public spotlight amid a sex scandal and family tensions. The queen has now settled the matter, decreeing that only working members of the royal family will join her on the balcony to watch a Royal Air Force flight after the traditional military review. "After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance ... will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen," the palace said. As plans for the Jubilee began taking shape, Harry and Meghan announced Friday that they would travel to the U.K. for the festivities. As members of the royal family, they would be free to attend other events, a palace source said.

• Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta honoring the legacy of Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the civil-rights pioneer who died in 2020. The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced this week. NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will be the emcee. Along with the musical performances, the event will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories, with the money raised distributed among several nonprofits that prioritize economic and community development. The benefit was inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of a beloved community where people work together to solve social issues such as racism, poverty, hunger and homelessness.

A view showing the balcony on Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 6, 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations will take place on June 2-5. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Usher arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)





