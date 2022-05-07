Tyson earnings call for 2Q set Monday

Springdale-based Tyson Foods is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2022 on Monday and will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its results.

A consensus of 11 analysts predicts the meat giant will report net income of $1.88 a share for the second quarter, while a consensus of 10 analysts is calling for revenue of $12.8 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. Tyson reported earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $11.3 billion in its second quarter for fiscal 2021.

Last month, Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, along with other meat company executives, testified via video before the House Agriculture Committee about their operations in light of elevated prices in the U.S. King said pressures on cattle processing brought on by the covid-19 pandemic and a jump in demand affected prices.

"Simply put, production could not meet the consistently strong demand. Economists have agreed with this assessment, which underscores that the market, not Tyson, sets the price for cattle and beef," he said.

The conference call with analysts to discuss second-quarter results starts at 8 a.m. Monday. The event will be webcast on Tyson's investor relations website at ir.tyson.com and the company will also offer an audio only conference call at (844) 890-1795.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell 8 cents to close Friday at $90.82.

-- John Magsam

Farm Bureau taps Pitchford for post

The Arkansas Farm Bureau board of directors has named Jeff Pitchford the next executive vice president. He will serve as the bureau's chief executive officer, manage staff functions and report to the board of directors.

Pitchford replaces outgoing Executive Vice President Warren Carter, who is retiring effective May 31, according to a bureau news release Friday.

Pitchford served the previous eight years as part of the Farm Bureau's lobbying efforts while serving as director of state affairs in the public affairs and government relations department.

He worked at the University of Central Arkansas for more than 14 years, serving as vice president for university relations, before starting to working at the Farm Bureau. Pitchford also served in former Gov. Mike Huckabee's administration as director of rural services.

The Arkansas Farm Bureau was founded in 1935 and provides advocacy for farm and ranch communities in the state.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index falls to 794.64, off 10.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 794.64, down 10.41.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.