Northside Elementary in Decatur receives donation from local Altrusa group

DECATUR -- A local nonprofit group was at Northside Elementary on April 19 to give a monetary donation and other items to the students at the school.

Altrusa International of Bentonville-Bella Vista visited the school to drop off a $500 check, as well as blankets, hats, coats and water bottles for the students at Northside.

On hand to make the presentation were Connie Brown, president of the local Altrusa chapter, Gay Kiker, Karen Robbins, Gail Cowdin and Karen McCauley, who presented the check to Allyson Carter (library media specialist), Cary Stamps (school principal) and Steve Watkins (superintendent).

The Bentonville-Bella Vista chapter is part of Altrusa International's District Eight, which covers Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

After the check and clothing presentation, McCauley talked about the mission of the Bentonville-Bella Vista chapter and the services the group offers to Northside students.

"Our particular Altrusa International organization has children's literacy as a focus," McCauley said. "That is why we come out to Decatur Elementary once a month when we can and have a book shop or a free book giveaway to all of the children here. The book shop is set up to where they bring one book from home and get to take two."