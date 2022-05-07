GOLF Day expands TPC lead

Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm — not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely. Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship. Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry. The rain didn’t stop for long in the afternoon as the scoring average at par-70 TPC Potomac ballooned to 72.6, three shots higher than Thursday. More rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind were expected today, followed by even colder temperatures Sunday. Day got a tip from playing partner Max Homa, who was his closest pursuer after a 66. Homa told Day he flinched because water dripped from the bill of his cap onto his putter, causing him to ram his birdie attempt 6 feet by on the par-4 18th. Homa tossed the hat to caddie Joe Greiner before making the come-backer. Day played his second nine holes hatless, a rare sight on the PGA Tour. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 69 and is at even par for the tournament. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is also at even-par 140. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut at 1-over par.

Echavarria among leaders

Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is among the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open leaders at the midway point of the tournament in College Grove, Tenn. Quade Cummins leads the event with a 12-under 132 after turning in a 68 on Friday. Brent Grant is two shots back. Grant shot a 65 on Friday. Echavarria is one of five players at 9-under 135. Echavarria posted a 68 on Friday. Zach Fischer (Benton) is also at 9 under for the tournament but he still had two holes to play when Friday’s action was suspended because of darkness. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was also still on the course when play was halted.

Long in front in England

German golfer Hurly Long was the halfway leader at the British Masters by a stroke on Friday. Tournament host Danny Willett was among seven players within two strokes of Long, who is in his first season on the European tour. But consecutive finishes of third and second on tour in February and March make Long believe that experience will stand him in good stead this weekend. Long started his second round from the 10th hole with a run of nine consecutive pars but then birdied five of his next six holes and was two shots clear of the field until a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day. The resulting 4-under 68 left him on 9 under par and a shot ahead of Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhalt. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 69 on Friday and is at even-par 144 overall.

MIXED MARIAL ARTS

Oliveira forced to vacate title

Charles Oliveira didn’t make weight on Friday and must vacate his lightweight title. Now only Justin Gaethje can claim the belt during UFC 274. Oliveira (32-8) came in a half-pound over the 155 limit. If he wins tonight, he will be the No. 1 contender and get a shot at winning the title back in his next fight. The fight against Gaethje will be the co-main event at UFC 274, along with Rose Namajunas’ strawweight title defense against former champion Carla Esparza. Oliveira ran into trouble in his lightweight title fights against Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier, rallying to beat both with a resolve that had been questioned earlier in his career. The Brazilian will likely need to dig deep again against Gaethje, one of the most aggressive fighters in any weight class.

FOOTBALL

Raiders president fired

Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking over the job. Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement Friday that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision. Ventrelle said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was fired in retaliation for bringing concerns from multiple employees to the NFL about a “hostile work environment.”

TENNIS

Nadal ousted in Madrid

This time, the Spanish player being celebrated on center court wasn’t Rafael Nadal. The loud cheers from spectators at the Caja Magica in Madrid were, instead, directed at the teenage sensation considered the Spanish successor to the all-time great Nadal. In a clash of generations, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury to defeat his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday. The teen recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against Nadal, marking what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis.



