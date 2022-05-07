100 years ago

May 7, 1922

WYNNE -- B. J. Leach, aged 30, a farmer ... in the vicinity of Tilton, about 15 miles west of Wynne, was shot twice and seriously injured this afternoon by Night Marshall Fred Hammett. Leach was arrested earlier in the afternoon for transporting liquor and carrying a pistol. He was fined in mayor's court and, unable to pay the assessment, was ordered to jail. The night marshal was taking him to prison when Leach started to run. The officer warned him to stop, but Leach continued to flee. Hammett's first shot struck Leach in the thigh, but failed to stop him. The second shot struck him in the ankle, shattering the bone.

50 years ago

May 7, 1972

MARIANNA -- Special Municipal Court Judge Cecil Matthews of Stuttgart found 12 blacks guilty Saturday of disrupting school during an incident at Lee County High School here January 13. He sentenced them to six months in jail, with four month suspended. In addition, he said if the 12 would enroll in the high school September 1 and would observe the rules of the school, he would dismiss the remainder of the jail terms. ... The series of trials are the result of an incident when about 200 black students left class when school officials refused their requests for an official observance of the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King.

25 years ago

May 7, 1997

VARNER -- Officials were dragging the Arkansas River near here Tuesday in search of a prison escapee who drove off on a tractor from the Varner Unit on April 27, a prison spokesman said. A 2 1/2-mile section of the river, which flows through prison property, was searched, but authorities had found nothing Tuesday afternoon, according to state Department of Correction spokesman Dina Tyler. The area is called Henderson Beach, she said. Tyler said authorities are not convinced Marshal Gipson, 30, a former trusty at the medium security prison, is in the river. Gipson escaped after he was assigned to repair farm equipment in a field. He was not under constant supervision because he was not considered an escape risk. The tractor was abandoned five miles from the prison. The Department of Correction brought in dogs to comb the river banks.

10 years ago

May 7, 2012

CONWAY -- Longtime University of Central Arkansas Trustee Scott Roussel resigned from the position Sunday after coming under criticism for voting on a new contract with food-vendor Aramark despite an ongoing investigation into an earlier botched deal with the company. "When I became a trustee, one of the first things I learned is that you always put the best interest of the university first," Roussel wrote in a letter to Gov. Mike Beebe. "It is for this reason I am offering my resignation effective immediately. UCA is a great university and it is time the public focused on the school's good attributes." Roussel's resignation comes after two conversations with the governor last week and after the university's faculty senate called for Roussel to resign. Told of Roussel's resignation, UCA faculty senate President Kevin Browne, said Sunday night, "At last he's done the right thing, and we appreciate it."