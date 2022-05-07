PBSD invites residents to go to group talks

The Pine Bluff School District is recruiting community stakeholders to participate in focus group discussions to inform the development of its strategic plan.

The focus groups will give community members from a wide range of backgrounds an opportunity to hear about and share their perspectives on several improvement strategies being explored. These strategies address the range of concerns and hopes shared by more than 500 students, parents, teachers, school staff, and other community members in the January Community Input Survey.

Strategies are based on research and address the Pine Bluff community's desire to improve facilities, feel safer at school, increase the number of excellent teachers and leaders, engage the community more deeply, and improve opportunities for students to flourish and succeed. The focus groups are part of the district's larger strategic planning process occurring throughout this school year.

PBSD has been prioritizing the voices and perspectives of a wide range of community members in creating its plans and will use input from the focus groups to decide on three to five strategies to include in its strategic plan. Parents, PBSD staff, community members, and students who are interested in sharing their ideas and perspectives can sign up to participate in virtual small group conversations between May 10-24.

Registration is required and space for each time slot is limited. To register, visit: https://calendly.com/pbsd-community/sign-up.