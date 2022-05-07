Pea Ridge named Purple Star District

PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge School District has been approved as a Purple Star District, sponsored by the Arkansas Council for Military Children, according to Assistant Superintendent Anne Martfeld.

Terri Williams with the Arkansas Military Council presented Purple Star Banners to administrative members of each school in the district during the April School Board meeting.

"The Purple Star School is to meet the needs of military-connected students, to educate civilian students about the military community and to build a cohesive environment that supports our military students," Martfeld said.

"We are very grateful to be recognized," Martfeld said. "We recognize that we show a commitment to serving military families in the community."

A Purple Star School District is a public or charter school district committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of military-connected children, according to the Arkansas Council for Military Children. This honor is awarded to schools that meet or exceed requirements including completing training and special considerations for military-connected students and families and more.