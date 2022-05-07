Philander Smith College to hold 134th commencement

Philander Smith College will hold its 2022 commencement at 9 a.m. today in the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Humanitarian and actor Hill Harper is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at commencement, which will be held in Governor's Hall I, II and III.

Harper, who is in the ABC television drama "The Good Doctor," is founder and chairman of The Black Wall Street Digital App and Wallet. He is also the author of several books, including "Letters to a Young Brother," "Letters to a Young Sister," "Letters to an Incarcerated Brother," "The Conversation" and "The Wealth Cure."

Philander Smith College will confer an honorary doctorate degree to Harper, who holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.

Frank James, a retired Philander Smith College mathematics professor and 1961 alumnus, will also receive an honorary degree during the exercises.

Philander Smith College will confer 209 degrees, with four valedictorians in the Class of 2022 who each will speak during the commencement ceremony.