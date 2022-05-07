Razorbacks get title despite loss to Aggies

The No. 5 University of Arkansas softball team couldn’t withstand a late Texas A&M surge Friday night, falling to the Aggies 6-5 in nine innings in College Station, Texas.

After going ahead 5-2 in the fourth inning, the Razorbacks gave up the game’s final four runs, including Katie Dack’s game-winning single in the ninth inning. The loss ended Arkansas’ eight-game winning streak, and was the Razorbacks’ first road loss since April 1 at Ole Miss.

Despite the loss, Arkansas clinched the SEC championship when Missouri defeated Alabama 3-2 earlier on Friday. It is the first outright SEC Championship for the Razorbacks, having shared the 2021 crown with Florida.

Despite the first pitch being pushed back an hour because of unexpected travel problems, Arkansas jumped on Aggies ace Grace Uribe early.

After KB Sides walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, Danielle Gibson brought her home on an infield ground out. Hannah Gammill gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead with a single down the left-field line that scored Taylor Ellsworth. The Razorbacks were helped by four Uribe walks in the first inning.

Texas A&M answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Trinity Cannon hit a two-run home run off Razorbacks’ starter Chenise Delce.

Arkansas regained the lead in the second inning when Gibson’s ground-rule double into center field drove in Sides from third.

Two innings later, Hannah McEwen extended the Arkansas lead with a home run. The Razorbacks added another run with a bases-loaded walk for a 5-2 lead.

Texas A&M closed the gap to 5-3 when Cayden Baker hit a home run off Delce. After the Aggies got two on with no outs, Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel turned to SEC Pitcher of the Week Mary Haff in the circle.

Delce gave up three runs off seven hits in her three innings.

The Razorbacks escaped the inning giving up only one more run, which was unearned. Arkansas got out of the jam in part due to Spencer Prigge gunning down a runner at home and Taylor Ellsworth making the tag to preserve the lead.

The Aggies scored off the longball again in the sixth. Haley Lee hit a deep home run off Haff to tie the game 5-5.

Neither team could score in the next two innings. After Haff issued a leadoff walk to Lee in the ninth, Dack completed the comeback with an RBI single two batters later. Haff took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits. She struck out six.

Sides and McEwen led the Razorbacks with two hits each. Gibson finished with a team-high two RBI.

The Razorbacks clinched the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., and will take on the No. 8/9 matchup winner. Arkansas is one of four SEC softball programs to win back-to-back SEC regular season championships (Alabama, Florida, LSU, Arkansas).