Arrests

Bentonville

• Adam Dollarhyde, 33, of 3609 S.E. Moberly Lane No. 235 in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dollarhyde was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Robert Richardson, 30, of 8437 E. McNelly Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Richardson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeffery Watkins, 36, of 1471 Jesse James Road in Lanagan, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on correctional officer. Watkins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michelle O’Keefe, 51, of 2878 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. O’Keefe was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.