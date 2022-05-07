Class 6A state track and field
At Little Rock (Scott Field)
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES Fayetteville, 191.50; 2. Bentonville, 157.50; 3. Bentonville West, 68.
POLE VAULT 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 12-0; 2. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-4; 3. Annabeth Hamilton, Bentonville, 10-0; 4. Sydney Overton, Rogers, 9-6; 5. Jessica Rolen, Bryant, 9-0.
DISCUS 1. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 112-7; 2. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 112-4; 3. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 107-7; 4. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 105-4; 5. Haleigh Groulx, Rogers Heritage, 103-9.
SHOT PUT 1. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 40-1.50; 2. Mahalya Ahmadou, Fort Smith Southside, 37-6.75; 3. Alexis Laird, Bentonville West, 36-1.50; 4. Brynlee Leonard, Cabot, 35-9.50; 5. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 35-7.
LONG JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 18-8.75; 2. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 18-6.75; 3. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 18-2; 4. Madison Holloway, Conway, 18-2; 5. Laci Gartside, 18-1.75.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Lace Gartside, Springdale Har-Ber, 37-7; 2. Kessiah Burns, Fayetteville, 37-3.25; 3. Karis Martin, Cabot, 36-11; 4. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 36-10.50; 5. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 36-8.50.
HIGH JUMP 1. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-5; 2. Madison Holloway, Conway, 5-4; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 5-0; 3. Ava Erck, Fayetteville, 5-0; 4. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5-0.
100 HURDLES 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 14.77; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15.17; 3. Solar Kosar, Fayetteville, 15.19; 4. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.26; 5. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.29.
300 HURDLES 1. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 45.22; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 45.32; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 45.96; 4. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 5. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 46.85.
100 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 12.55; 2. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 12.99; 3. Azaria Austin, Little Rock Central, 13.02; 4. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 13.08; 5. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 13.13.
200 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 25.17; 2. Azaria Austin, Little Rock Central, 25.74; 3. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 25.78; 4. Jocelyn Tate, North Little Rock, 25.83; 5. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 26.18.
400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 56.93; 2. Kessiah Burns, Fayetteville, 59.33; 3. Parris Atkins, Bryant, 59.71; 4. Riley Jandorf, Bentonville West, 1:00.32; 5. Brilynn Findley, Bryant, 1:00.43.
800 1. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:21.58; 2. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:22.22; 3. Devyn O'Daniel, Bentonville, 2:24.79; 4. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:25.10; 5. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:25.64.
1,600 1. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 5:10.92; 2. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 5:14.26; 3. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:14.42; 4. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 5:15.01; 5. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 5:15.08.
400 RELAY 1. Conway, 48.72; 2. Bentonville, 48.98; 3. Fayetteville, 49.35; 4. Little Rock Central, 49.86; 5. Bryant, 49.95.
800 RELAY 1. Springdale Har-Ber, 1:42.72; 2. Bentonville, 1:43.24; 3. Fayetteville, 1:44.15; 4. Conway, 1:45.73; 5. Cabot, 1:46.95.
1,600 RELAY 1. Bryant, 4:01.66; 2. Bentonville, 4:02.56; 3. Bentonville West, 4:05.99.
3,200 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 9:43.90 (meet record); 2. Fayetteville, 9:45.85; 3. Bentonville West, 9:49.27; 4. Rogers, 10:06.20; 5. Bryant, 10:18.30.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES 1. Fayetteville, 148; 2. Bentonville, 141; 3. Cabot, 59; 4. Rogers, 58; 5. Bentonville West, 56.50; 6. North Little Rock, 52; 7. Springdale Har-Ber, 45; 8. Rogers Heritage, 44.50; 9. Bryant, 40; 10. Fort Smith Northside, 34; 11. Fort Smith Southside, 11; 12. Conway, 9; 13. Springdale, 1; 14. Little Rock Southwest, 1.
POLE VAULT 1. Quinn Hawkins, Cabot, 15-8; 2. Cade DeWitt, Bentonville West, 15-0; 3. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-6; 4. Zack Harrell, Bentonville, 13-0; 5. Connor Vogt, Bentonville, 13-0.
DISCUS 1. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 145-0; 2. Joey Barlow, Cabot, 132-9; 3. Bo Rogers, Cabot, 130-11; 4. Loagin Jacobs, Bentonville West, 130-2; 5. Austin Robertson, Cabot, 129-3.
SHOT PUT 1. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 54-3; 2. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 51-3.75; 3. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 48-2; 4. Cooper Anderson, Fort Smith Southside, 46-4.75; 5. Dmitri Lloyd, Fort Smith Southside, 46-3.25.
LONG JUMP 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 24-8 (overall record); 2. Cam Massey, Fort Smith Northside, 23-4; 3. J.J. Lockett, Rogers Heritage, 23.2.75; 4. C.J. Brown, Bentonville, 22-5.50; 5. Johnny Lewis, North Little Rock, 22-1.25.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. J.J. Lockett, Rogers Heritage, 45-11; 2. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 45-2; 3. Michael Griffin, Cabot, 44-9; 4. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 44-3; 5. Cam Massey, Fort Smith Northside, 43-3.50.
HIGH JUMP 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-10; 2. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 6-4; 3. Ian McChristian, Rogers Heritage, 6-2, 3. Alonzo Porchia, Rogers, 6-2; 5. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 6-2.
110 HURDLES 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 14.20; 2. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 15.69; 3. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 16.04; 4. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 16.09; 5. Marquis Roberts, North Little Rock, 16.12.
300 HURDLES 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 38.36; 2. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 40.53; 3. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 40.75; 4. Jaxon Taylor, Fayetteville, 41.29; 5. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 41.38.
100 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 11.06; 1. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11:06; 3. Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside, 11:07; 4. Terrell Sanders, North Little Rock, 11.29; 5. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 11.35.
200 1. Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside, 21.99; 2. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 22.85; 3. Terrell Sanders, North Little Rock, 22.94; 4. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 22.96; 5. Johnny Lewis, North Little Rock, 23.00.
400 1. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 49.00; 2. Johnny Lewis, North Little Rock, 49.80; 3. Ethan McCarthy, Bentonville, 50.36; 4. Chase Stone, Bentonville, 50.74; 5. Dylan Witcher, Bryant, 51.18.
800 1. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 1:56.33; 2. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 1:56.73; 3. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 1:56.80; 4. Hunter Hill, Bentonville, 1:57.59; 5. Landan Shaw, Bentonville, 1:58.54.
1,600 1. Dawson Welch, Springdale Har-Ber, 4:16.11; 2. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 4:16.72; 3. Simon Pisciotta, Bentonville, 4:16.91; 4. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 4:18.24; 5. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 4:20.86.
400 RELAY 1. North Little Rock, 42.53; 2. Bentonville, 42.80; 3. Fort Smith Northside, 42.92; 4. Bentonville West, 43.56; 5. Cabot, 43.62.
800 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 1:30.04; 2. Fayetteville, 1:30.94; 3. Rogers, 1:31.36; 4. Springdale Har-Ber, 1:31.37; 5. North Little Rock, 1:31.96.
1,600 RELAY 1. Rogers, 3:24.62; 2. Bentonville, 3:24.86; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 3:27.00; 4. North Little Rock, 3:31.96; 5. Bryant, 3:33.47.
3,200 RELAY 1. Springdale Har-Ber, 8:00.02; 2. Bentonville, 8:04.39; 3. Fayetteville, 8:16.39; 4. Cabot, 8:16.81; 5. Rogers Heritage, 8:16.96.