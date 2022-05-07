Rogers man sentenced for making child porn, sexual abuse

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, in July 2020, the Rogers Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Snapchat user that was uploading child sexual abuse material. The investigation led police to Michael Henderson LeClaire, 34.

Results of search warrants conducted on LeClaire's residence and electronics showed LeClaire had produced videos of child sexual abuse material involving multiple minors. Multiple videos showed LeClaire sexually abusing an approximately 5-year-old male, 5-year-old female and a 2-year-old male. Further, the investigation showed LeClaire had traveled across state lines to engage in sexual acts with two of the minors.

LeClaire was indicted by a federal grand jury in July and entered a plea of guilty in November.

The Rogers Police Department and the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case.