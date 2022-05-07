Rural residents need more representation, state House District 25 Republican rivals say

Arkansas House of Representatives District 25

Jody Harris (R)

Age: 44

Residency: A ranch near Fayetteville

Occupation: Self-employed freelance writer, self-storage and rental property manager and family farm operator

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication from Missouri State University in Springfield

Political experience: None

Chad Puryear (R)

Age: 38

Residency: A farm in Washington County near Hindsville; lifetime resident

Occupation: Teacher with the Huntsville School District

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education, Communication and Technology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; master’s degree in special education, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro

Political experience: None

Eastern Benton and Washington counties' state House District 25 Republican primary has two candidates who say they want more representation for rural Arkansas in the Legislature.

Jody Harris of near Fayetteville and Chad Puryear of northern Washington County are competing in the May 24 primary. The district runs from the Washington County line in the north all the way through Crawford County on the south, and includes parts of western Franklin County. There is no incumbent in the race. The primary winner will face the Democratic nominee, Caitlin Oxford of Fayetteville, in the Nov. 8 general election.

"We grew up in a small-town environment and wanted that for our kids, especially to have that work ethic growing up," Harris said of her and her husband. Now small-town residents are feeling great pressure, she said. "There are people having to decide whether to fill their car with gas or to buy groceries," she said.

At the same time, Elkins and the surrounding areas are experiencing huge growth, Harris said. "They don't have the tax base yet to support the public school growth they are about to have" when young families move in to subdivisions being built, she said. At the same time, parents are concerned that schools will be mandated to teach on social issues their parents object to. "The people here are very passionate that schools should teach how to read and write and do math," she said.

Schools also faced mask mandates and other state demands to fight the covid pandemic. There are no mandates that fit every school in District 25, much less the whole state, Harris said. Small school districts with less resources are less able to cope with inappropriate mandates, making such mandates a serious problem for small towns where the school district is often the largest employer, she said.

Harris' conservative record is proven by her being active in Republican campaigns and causes for years, she said. That is a contrast with Puryear, she said.

Puryear also said rural Arkansans need more representation. "Our rural areas are often overshadowed by 'big city' politics," he said. "I will be a representative that works on the front lines of the district working for solutions. I'm not focused on tearing down others or chasing headlines. I support local decision making, not Little Rock mandates. I will work with everyone to make District 25 better while staying principled as a conservative."

"The people of District 25 are common sense, hardworking, moral Arkansans who are often ignored by the people at the Capitol," Puryear said. "As a sixth-generation Arkansas farmer, I feel that I relate well to this constituency. Every community in this district is unique and wants to keep their identities. They want great schools, strong local economies and pride in their communities. I will be a voice for District 25 to achieve that.

Puryear said he supports economic growth and development in rural regions but said the rights of landowners and farmers should be safeguarded during that growth. "I understand that we as farmers must adapt to change, but this should not come at the expense of anyone's right to pursue their passions or livelihoods," he said.

Jody Harris (left) and Chad Puryear, State Representative District 25 candidates.

