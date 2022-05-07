Sebastian County candidate charged

FORT SMITH -- Denny Altes, a Republican candidate Sebastian County judge, has been charged with one count of abuse of public trust, a class C felony. A trial is expected in the case but no date has been set.

Emily White, a special prosecuting attorney for the 12th Judicial District, investigated the case. White filed a motion seeking to limit public disclosure of details about the case.

"That the serious nature of these charges require that all possible steps be taken by the court to avoid unfair publicity that would prejudice the community against either the defendant and the state of Arkansas to receive a fair and impartial trial," White noted in her request dated May 6 to limit pretrial publicity.

No details regarding the charge were in the records. The date of the violation was listed as Feb. 21.

Judge William Randal Wright, with the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Hempstead and Nevada counties, has been appointed to preside over the case, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor on April 12 made the request to Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp for a special judge, noting that all judges in the Sebastian County Circuit had recused from the case.

Shue wrote in a news release Friday that the county Circuit Court granted his motion for designation and appointment of a special prosecuting attorney. This stemmed from the conflict of interest created as a result of Shue being personally acquainted with all three candidates for the Sebastian County judge seat.

A class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Altes, 73, didn't respond to a message requesting comment Friday evening.

Altes is CEO of the Sab Corp. in Fort Smith. He served in the state House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, and returned to represent District 76 from 2011 to 2015. Altes also represented Senate District 13 from 2003 to 2011 and has served two stints on the Sebastian County Quorum Court.

He's on the ballot in the GOP primary for Sebastian County judge with Sebastian County Treasurer/Collector Steve Hotz and Sebastian County Administrator Jeff Turner vying for the job.

Hotz said Friday that he couldn't discuss the case due to being under a gag order. Turner said he was asked not to speak about it by the "investigating entity," although he was unable to disclose the entity's name.

Hotz has worked for 25 years as a business owner and for 10 years in the Sebastian County office, mainly as the director of human resources. He was appointed to treasurer by the Quorum Court in 2019 due to the resignation of Judith Miller, after unsuccessfully running for the position. He's ineligible for reelection as the county treasurer due to being appointed.

Turner is a retired criminal investigator for the U.S. Secret Service. He has worked for Sebastian County in several positions, including as a 911 telecommunicator and sheriff's office deputy, and has been in the county judge's office the lpast 14 years. Turner also has been a member of the Greenwood School Board since 2010 and is a volunteer firefighter and medical responder with the Greenwood Rural Fire Department.

Arkansas' county judges serve four-year terms.

According to the Association of Arkansas Counties, the annual salary for a county judge varies by location, with the Sebastian County judge making roughly $100,810 in 2021.