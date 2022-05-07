SUN BELT

SOUTH ALABAMA 7, ARKANSAS STATE 1

Arkansas Tate put itself in a four-run hole and never came close to digging out Friday night in Mobile, Ala., at Stanky Field.

South Alabama's Matt Boswell held the Red Wolves without a run through eight innings, striking out nine to carry the Jaguars. ASU (10-30, 5-16 Sun Belt Conference) finally got on the scoreboard in the ninth on Jacob Hager's RBI single but had just four hits up to that point.

South Alabama (25-19, 11-11) battered Red Wolf starter Justin Medlin for 7 runs over 4 1/3 innings, led by cleanup man Hunter Stokes, who went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, 2 runs and a home run.